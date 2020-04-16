Celebrity By TooFab Staff |
The Rock's Daughter Demands He Sing Along to His Moana Character 'For the 937th Time'
View Photos
Instagram
Must-See Celebrity Instagram Posts of the Week

"She has no idea, we're the same person," The Rock says.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's daughter, Tiana, is a huge fan of her dad's character from "Moana," but has "no idea" they are the same person.

On Wednesday night, the 47-year-old actor, who is isolating with his family at home, shared an adorable Instagram video featuring him singing along to his character Maui's song "You're Welcome" from the animated Disney film while she bops along to the music. Though it might get repetitive, Johnson said he performs the song multiple times a day at the request of Tiana, who turns 2 on Friday.

Jason Momoa Talks Becoming P.E. Teacher for His Kids Amid Coronavirus, Shows Off Crazy Man Cave

View Story

In the cute clip, Tiana can be seen sitting on Johnson's lap as he raps the lyrics and his daughter tries to sing along. When Johnson reached the chorus, he lifted Tiana up and bounced her on his lap, causing her to flash a grin.

"And for the 937th time today she wants daddy to sing along with Maui," Johnson captioned the clip, adding that Tiana doesn't realize her dad voiced Maui. "She has no idea, we're the same person."

The "Baywatch" star continued by explaining how he has been forgetting what day of the week it is during quarantine.

"I have no idea what day it is anymore, but I am sure it's one that ends with Y," he said, giving a shoutout to the fellow parents. "To all the mama and papa bears out there going thru it -- we understand. 24hr parenting. Get your sleep and cocktails when you can. #BringItOnBaby 👶🏽👶🏽🤪❤️🥃💤"

This isn't the first time Johnson has shared a video singing "You're Welcome" to his daughter. Earlier this month, the former WWE star posted a clip performing the song for Tiana as he showed her the importance of washing your hands during a pandemic.

"Our sheltering at home, pre daddy's shower ritual 👶🏽🎶" he wrote in the caption. "Before my showers now, Baby Tia (mama mia) demands I sing the rap portion of my song “You’re Welcome” from MOANA, while I wash her hands."

"We realized a few weeks ago that the rap portion of the song is perfect timing when getting your little ones to have fun washing their hands," he continued. "Stay healthy and safe, my friends. And gotta love how at the start of this vid, baby Tia is like, 'just shut your mouth and sing daddy' 😂"

In addition to Tia, Johnson also shares a 4-year-old daughter, Jasmine, with his wife Lauren Hashian. He also has an 18-year-old daughter, Simone, from a previous marriage.

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

See What 'The Rock' Eats on 'Cheat Day' -- It's INSANE

#DwayneJohnson#TheRock
Advertisement

Hot Photos

Hot Videos

Advertisement

More In Celebrity

The Rock's Daughter Demands He Sings Moana Song 'For the 937th Time'

The Rock's Daughter Demands He Sings Moana Song 'For the 937th Time'
Terry Dubrow Boasts Making $2.3Million Off Hand Sanitizer

Terry Dubrow Boasts Making $2.3Million Off Hand Sanitizer
LeAnn Rimes Sought Mental Health Treatment After Eddie Cibrian Affair

LeAnn Rimes Sought Mental Health Treatment After Eddie Cibrian Affair
Kylie Jenner Silences Body Shamers Over This Throwback
Savage Celebrity Clapbacks

Kylie Jenner Silences Body Shamers Over This Throwback
Call for Barack Obama to Give 'Address' for Seniors Goes Viral

Call for Barack Obama to Give 'Address' for Seniors Goes Viral