Celebrity By TooFab Staff |
John Krasinski Hosts Epic Quarantine Prom with Billie Eilish, the Jonas Brothers, Rainn Wilson and More
View Photos
Twitter
How Celebrities Are Passing the Time In Self-Isolation

"This is a very, very weird time but each and every one of you are missing something and this is the least I could do," Krasinski said.

John Krasinski threw an epic virtual quarantine prom for high schoolers across the country who will be missing their own dances due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On the latest episode of his web series "Some Good News" Friday, the actor, 40, hosted the star-studded dance party live on YouTube to bring some much-needed good news to the teens whose proms were canceled.

A tuxedo-clad Krasinski, who played the part of DJ, went all out to make the night extra special by getting help from some of his famous friends including the Jonas Brothers, Billie Eilish, Chance the Rapper and his "The Office" co-star, Rainn Wilson.

As documented in the screenshots and clips of the livestream posted by fans on social media, Wilson, 54, and Krasinski shared a quick chat before they were joined by the JoBros: Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas, who were all dressed up for the event in spiffy blazers and tuxedos. The boy band performed their hit "Sucker" together from isolation in their respective homes.

"How about we do one of our songs and since we never went to prom?" Nick suggested before they kicked off the epic performance. "We could do one of our songs and turn this party up a notch."

Earlier in the livestream, Chance the Rapper made an appearance and joined Krasinski and Wilson as they rocked out to his song "All We Got."

"I love you, Rainn Wilson," the 27-year-old musician yelled at Wilson via Zoom. "I love you, Chance!" the actor replied.

"Guys, this is a beautiful moment," Krasinski told the two.

The virtual prom reached a new level when Billie Eilish, a known diehard fan of "The Office," and her brother Finneas came in for an iconic performance of her Grammy-winning track, "Bad Guy."

"Thank you for coming to Prom 2020. It happened. These kids just got a prom," Krasinski told the pair. "You guys are the best. I absolutely adore you guys. I've been big fan of you since forever. The fact that you used 'The Office' in a song blew my brain out, and I don't think I fully recovered -- ever."

Krasinski concluded the event by talking with some teenagers dressed in their attire they would have worn to prom if it hadn't been canceled.

"We are all going through this together," he said. "This is a very, very weird time but each and every one of you are missing something and this is the least I could do."

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

Social DIstancing Debra Messing Gets a Virtual Root Touch Up Tutorial During Quarantine

#JohnKrasinski#TheJonasBrothers#TheOffice#RainnWilson#ChanceTheRapper#BillieEilish#FinneasOConnell
Advertisement

Hot Photos

Hot Videos

Advertisement

More In Celebrity

John Krasinski Hosts Virtual Prom with Billie Eilish, Jonas Brothers & More

John Krasinski Hosts Virtual Prom with Billie Eilish, Jonas Brothers & More
Megyn Kelly Broke Down Crying Telling Son, 10, Teacher Died of Coronavirus

Megyn Kelly Broke Down Crying Telling Son, 10, Teacher Died of Coronavirus
Andy Cohen Grills Sam Smith About Doing 'Poppers' with Nicole Scherzinger

Andy Cohen Grills Sam Smith About Doing 'Poppers' with Nicole Scherzinger
Joaquin Phoenix Was Up Against Freddie Prinze Jr. for Batman Role In Doomed Film

Joaquin Phoenix Was Up Against Freddie Prinze Jr. for Batman Role In Doomed Film
Ripa, Consuelos and Cohen Get Real About Their Sex Lives

Ripa, Consuelos and Cohen Get Real About Their Sex Lives
Adrienne Bailon Reveals She's 'Hard at Work' For a 'Quarantine Baby'

Adrienne Bailon Reveals She's 'Hard at Work' For a 'Quarantine Baby'