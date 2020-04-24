Michelle Money's Daughter Walks Out of Hospital 26 Days After Terrifying Accident

Michelle Money's 15-year-old daughter Brielle walked out of the hospital after being on life support following a tragic accident.

On Friday "The Bachelor" alum shared an emotional post to Instagram celebrating her daughter's miraculous recovery -- including photos of the teen smiling after her nearly month-long ordeal.

Michelle has kept her followers updated ever since Brielle's skateboarding accident last month, describing the incident as "the worst experience" of her life -- which saw her child on life support and placed in a coma.

On Friday, the TV personality wrote: "26 days after her accident and she is walking out of the hospital with a whole new outlook on life. What Brielle has accomplished since she woke up from her coma is absolutely mind blowing. Her ability to push through the pain and frustration of relearning how to walk, talk, eat, drink, get dressed, shower, brush her teeth etc. is beyond impressive to watch as her mother."

"Bri's speech therapist told us that in the 6 years she has been working, she has never seen a kid recover as fast as Bri has," the relieved mother continued. "I am incredibly grateful for her speedy recovery yet I know we have a long road still ahead of us. This girl is a fighter. She is a warrior. She is going to do amazing things with her life!"

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all your love, support and prayers! You will never understand what it has meant to us. Never."

"As I try to explain all of this to Brielle, she is slowly starting to realize what has actually happened the last month," Michelle detailed. "It's a lot to process but she is very grateful for all of you! She does not want to be remembered for this but I think we all know she has a big purpose here that will far surpass the memory of this accident."

"I am forever grateful she gets the opportunity to experience all this amazing life has to offer her!" Michelle concluded. "As she gave me her permission to share this picture, I want to thank you for respecting our privacy and allowing us to process all of this on our own time. Looking forward to a new and beautiful life with this kid. She is my hero. #BrielleStrong".