"Bachelor" star Michelle Money revealed on Monday morning her daughter Brielle, 15, has been hospitalized and is on life support.

Michelle posted a picture of Brielle in the ICU after being placed in a medically induced coma following a "terrible" skateboarding accident.

"Brielle was in terrible skateboarding accident and is in the ICU on life support," she wrote. "She suffered a serious brain trauma and a fractured skull. She is in a medically induced coma to relieve pressure in her brain. She is in amazing hands up at Primary Children’s Hospital."

The desperate mother then made a plea to those reading online: "Please- I am asking for prayers. I believe in the power of communication with whatever God you believe in. The energy of your conscious focus to send healing to my daughter is real. In whatever form you commune with your Higher Power, please as a desperate mother, I am begging you to do so."

"She needs support and healing right now. And if you could send one up for me as well, I would appreciate it," she continued in the emotional post.

Michelle then issued a warning: "This is the worst experience of my life. ALWAYS MAKE THEM WEAR THE HELMET. ALWAYS. EVEN WHEN THEY PUSH BACK."

"Thank you to the neighbors who happened to be on a walk and found her and called 911," Michelle wrote. "You will never understand. I would not have found her in time. My heart is forever grateful. Thank you to all of you who have sent prayers and messages and love. Brielle has been through so much already this year. She has proven how strong she is. I know she will pull through. #PrayForBrie".

Michelle competed on Brad Womack's season of "The Bachelor" and later won the first season of "Bachelor in Paradise".