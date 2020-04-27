Carmen Electra is recalling a wild night in Las Vegas with her then-boyfriend Dennis Rodman -- and what went down the next morning.

During Sunday's episodes of "The Last Dance" -- which chronicles Michael Jordan's final season with the Chicago Bulls from 1997 to 1998 -- the "Baywatch" actress revealed that she hid from the NBA legend in a hotel room following a night out in Sin City with Rodman.

Rodman became a key contributor to the Bulls during the early portion of the season as teammate Scottie Pippen was out with an injury at the time. However, when Pippen returned, Rodman "became dramatic, drinking, partying and losing his connection with reality," Chicago Tribune sportswriter writer Sam Smith explained.

Rodman then asked if he could take a vacation in Las Vegas to blow off some steam. Though he was ultimately given permission by Bulls coach Phil Jackson to go to Vegas for 48 hours, Jordan said he was skeptical.

"If you let this dude go to vacation, we're not gonna see him," Jordan recalled telling Jackson. "You let him go to Vegas, we definitely not gonna see him."

"He leaves that room, goes straight to the airport [and] boom, we don't hear or see Dennis for 48 hours," he added.

Electra, who was dating Rodman at the time, shared some details about the short trip in Sin City and opened up about Rodman's "wild" partying.

"I do remember being in Vegas with him. It was on -- the party was starting right away," Electra said. "One thing about Dennis: he had to escape. He liked to go out, he liked to go to clubs. We'd go to his favorite restaurant, then we'd go to a nightclub, then we'd go to after-hours. It didn't stop."

"It was definitely an occupational hazard to be Dennis' girlfriend," she added with a laugh. "He was wild."

After Rodman hadn't returned from Vegas, Jordan said he had to go retrieve his teammate himself.

"He didn't come back on time, we had to go get his ass out of bed," he explained. "I'm not going to say what was in his bed, where he was, blah blah blah."

Meanwhile, Electra, who said she had no idea Rodman had taken a "detour" from the Bulls, was in the hotel room as Jordan came to get Rodman.

"There's a knock on the door, and it's Michael Jordan," she recalled. "And I hid. I didn't want him to see me like that. So I'm just, like, hiding behind the couch with covers over me, [and Jordan goes]: 'Come on! We got to get to practice.'"

Despite his behavior, Rodman proved himself to be a key player on the team right when he returned to training.

"Michael and Scottie accepted me for who I am and said, 'You know what? He does what he does, but he cares a lot,'" he said. "I'll go party hard, but I'll work hard. I think that we got along so well because we want to win. We want to win a championship."

"It was, like, in his psyche; he needed to get away," Jordan added of his former teammate. "But in all honesty, Dennis was always there. He was always on point."

"The Last Dance" airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.

