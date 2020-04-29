Gabrielle Union Once Encouraged Steph and Ayesha Curry to Break Up and 'Have Sex with Other People'

Sometimes there is value and wisdom to be found in advice from people who are perhaps a little older and a little wiser about life. And then there's Gabrielle Union telling Steph and Ayesha Curry they should break up and "have sex with other people."

The actress -- who said she herself was a "thot" back in the day circa 1998 -- admitted to making the suggestion during an Instagram Live session with the Currys and her own husband, Dwyane Wade, who played at being a little chagrined even as they were all laughing it off.

"I apologize on behalf of the Wade family," he told the younger couple. "That's not who we are anymore."

"I was like, 'You guys, the likelihood of this working out is very low and you should just break up now and have sex with other people," Union recalled telling the Currys, who first met when both were in high school.

Ayesha, laughing herself at the memory, added, "You looked at me and said, 'How old are you? OK...'"

Clearly her advice was terrible as Ayesha and Steph have been happily married now since 2011 and share three children. After meeting in a church group as teens, they actually didn't start dating until a few years later when Ayesha was getting her acting career off the ground and Steph was playing college basketball.

"There are very, very few people that I have met who have been consistent," Gabrielle told them.

"I've known you guys for well over a decade, and there are a lot of people who talk about faith and there's a lot of people who talk about moving the culture forward, but something isn't real somewhere."

"When people are like, 'Are they real?'" she continued. "I'm like, YES!"

Let's just say their union is as real as her advice was real bad!

