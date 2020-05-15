Jamie Lynn Spears Tears Up Recalling Daughter's Near-Fatal ATV Accident

YouTube/Instagram

"I've never really talked about it publicly."

Jamie Lynn Spears couldn't help but get emotional talking about her daughter's near-fatal accident.

During a guest stint on Thursday's "Better Together with Maria Menounos," the actress broke down while recalling the terrifying incident which found Maddie Briann Aldridge, then 8-years-old, unconscious while underwater for several minutes after her ATV flipped over into a pond in 2017.

"I've never really talked about it publicly," Jamie Lynn began. "So, without going into too much detail, we were sitting there watching her with every safety measure that could be taken when she somehow or another, drove into the water."

The mother-of-two said she and her husband dove into the water and were unsuccessful at first in their attempt to get her out of the pond.

"When we were finally able to get her out of the water... and the first responders took her from me, we thought she was gone," Jamie Lynn said, holding back tears. "We thought we lost our daughter."

She said she felt an overwhelming sense of failure at that moment.

"There's nothing worse than looking at your child and just feeling like you've failed her," she confessed. "And I didn't want her to think that I couldn't save her, that I didn't try to save her. That's my biggest worry."

A firefighter was able to find Maddie's pulse and she was airlifted to a hospital.

"She wasn't responding to anything and so it was not looking good for us," Jamie Lynn said, revealing the parents asked for a priest to come in to conduct Maddie's last rites.

"He went to, you know, put the oil on her and read the rites and she sat up and started kicking, and her hands started grabbing at all the things," she added. "They came and they tied her down. Then she went back into complete -- whatever. That was our first sign that she was there."

Maddie, now 11, had a complete recovery, but the harrowing ordeal had lasting effects on Jamie Lynn.

"In that moment I just -- spiritually, mentally, everything changed," she said. "I've faced my worst fear now. What else can I mess up or do wrong that will be as horrible as that?"

"Nothing. There's nothing. God gave me the blessing of giving me my daughter back. I lost her and I got her back."

She added, "So I don't get to make any excuses. I've been given the best, the biggest blessing you can be given. I'm not allowed to waste a day on this earth complaining or being ungrateful."