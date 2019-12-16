Britney Spears is not here for "Toxic" trolls writing hateful comments on her Instagram.

On Saturday, the pop star shared a Christmas-themed Instagram post where she expressed that it's been "hard" for her to post often because of "mean" people.

In the video, Britney is seen getting into the holiday spirit. After showing off her Christmas tree, the "Circus" singer filmed herself doing a little twirl as Michael Buble's "Santa Claus is Coming to Town" played in the background.

"Happy holidays friends!!!!" Britney began in the caption. "I love sharing with you all ... but it's been hard to keep wanting to share because people say the meanest things!!! If you don't like a post ... just keep it to yourself and unfollow that person!!! There's no reason to ever go out of your way to make mean comments and bully people😢😢😢"

"Stay happy and nice this holiday season y'all and God Bless !!!!!" she concluded.

The star's boyfriend, Sam Asghari, echoed her thoughts about bullying in the comment section.

"It's so easy to cyber attack and hide behind their phones and write mean comments, but when they run into you in real life all of the sudden they act like they have been such a huge fan and want a picture 🤔 #haterplease," Ashgari wrote.

Although Britney expressed her reservations about posting on Instagram, the "Baby One More Time" singer has shared two more posts since. On Sunday, Britney posted a photo of a winter wonderland scene with the caption, "Dreaming of a white Christmas."

Less than a day later, Britney shared another pic, this time a selfie of her wearing a white, lace top. "Be your own kind of beautiful !!!" she captioned the post.

Earlier this month, Britney celebrated her 38th birthday with Asghari in Miami. The "Hold It Against Me" songstress shared a video montage of her trip at the time, captioning the clip, "It's my Bday Bitches 😳😳😜😜😜."

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.