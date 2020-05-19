Wendy Williams Takes Hiatus From Talk Show Due to Graves Disease

Getty

The host has been filming remotely from her home in New York.

Wendy Williams is stepping back from her talk show to focus on her health.

On Monday, an announcement was posted to her Twitter account, explaining how Williams was suffering from fatigue due to Graves disease and would be seeking treatment while "The Wendy Williams Show" goes on hiatus.

"In consultation with her doctor and as a precautionary measure, she will be taking some time off as she continues to receive treatment," the statement read.

"We look forward to welcoming Wendy back soon and continuing the Wendy@Home shows. More updates on a return date will follow."

Williams has been recording her program remotely from her home in New York City due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fans were quick to jump on social media to show their support with one follower posting, "sending love to ms. wendy. get well soon queen!" and another sharing, "so sad i hope that she will be feeling better soon, stay strong wendy."

In 2018, Williams announced she had the autoimmune disorder, which leads to the overproduction of thyroid hormones and causes symptoms such as heart palpitations, tremors, anxiety, irritability and shakiness, per The Mayo Clinic.

At the time, she took three weeks off her show to seek treatment.

Last year, she stepped away from the show again for an extended period of time to deal with the disease and complications stemming from a shoulder surgery.

Two months after that hiatus, Williams revealed she had been staying in a sober-living house.