Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Drop New Music Video for Rain on Me

The two pop queens break it down as they trade hairstyles in the epic dance anthem clip.

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande just dropped the music video for their new song "Rain On Me."

On Friday, the pop queens' collaboration was finally revealed and it was definitely a feast for the eyes, as the ladies showcased their vocal talents and dancing skills in a slick production of the pulsating dance anthem.

While Gaga and Ariana belt out the chorus "I'd rather be dry, but at least I'm alive," rain pours down on the metallic-clad ladies and their perfectly choreographed background dancers.

Ariana even allows Gaga to rock her signature high ponytail towards the end of the video!

Check it out below!

