Sailor Brinkley Cook Details Body Dysmorphia: 'F---ing Sick and Tired of the Photoshop'

Instagram

"I'm putting this out there on Instagram. Declaring that I have cellulite, and a stomach that doesn’t always look 'pleasant'...and I am 100% imperfect human."

Sailor Brinkley Cook just took control of her body image in a big way.

The 21-year-old model took to Instagram this weekend to open up about and put a stop to her "body dysmorphia and left over eating disorder tendencies."

"I’m so f--king sick and tired of the Photoshop," she wrote with a series of unedited bikini photos. "I've been so down on myself recently."

The "Dancing with the Stars" alum went into detail of how her dysmorphia has affected her. "Crying about my cellulite, letting the fat on my body ruin my day, getting mad that i'm not as skinny as i once was," she wrote.

"As I come into myself as a young woman my body shifts and changes by the month, the 'control' I felt I once had over it has been completely stripped away from me," she continued. "Hormones, emotions, growing pains. I go on Instagram and scroll through photos of girls that look 'perfect'.. shiny skin with not a bump to be seen, tiny little waist and thighs that look like chopsticks. And I compare myself, as if how someone on an app on my phone looks should directly correlate to how I feel about my body?"

Cook then detailed her health and fitness routine, before saying she's over feeling ashamed.

"What I’ve learned is that I run every day. I go to the gym 6 times a week. I fuel my body with beautiful food. I am so f--king LUCKY to have two legs and a healthy body that takes me through life," she wrote. "I'm so tired of thinking anything that makes up ME is something to be ashamed of."

"I’m putting this out there on Instagram," she concluded. "Declaring that I have cellulite, and a stomach that doesn’t always look 'pleasant'...and I am 100% imperfect human. And I'm proud as hell of my body!"

She wrapped her inspirational post by uplifting others who may be in a similar position. "If you're out there hating on yourself, stop!! Appreciate yourself. [Your] body is so magical."

The post generated a ton of support for the model, including love from her sister Alexa Ray Joel.

"A powerful message filled to the brim with transparency," wrote Joel. "I'm proud of you ... keep shining and keep speaking up. You've always been remarkably strong and candid."

Model Robyn Lawley added, "Nothing wrong with you beautiful."