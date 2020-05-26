Watch Kim Kardashian's 2-Year-Old Daughter Chicago Gush Over Cousin Stormi's Hair in Adorable Video

Instagram

Keeping Up with the Kousins

Chicago and Stormi's cuteness is worthy of a "KUWTK" spinoff.

On Sunday, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner shared an adorable clip of their 2-year-old daughters having a fun little chat while riding in a red-covered wagon. In the video, below, the tiny tots are seen giggling and enjoying some cookies as they babble back in forth in their own language.

However, the cutest moment came when Chi, who is only two weeks older than Stormi, complimented her cousin's hairstyle.

"I like your hair," Chi told Stormi as she patted her cousin's head, which was in small buns.

"Thank you!" Stormi sweetly replied.

"THESE TWO 😍🤍," Kylie captioned the video, which she shared on her Instagram. Similarly, Kim, posted the clip on Twitter and wrote, "OMG these two ❤️❤️ Stormi x Chi ❤️❤️."

Kim also commented on Kylie's post, writing, "The sweetest girls! ❤️❤️"

One of Stormi and Chi's aunts, Khloe Kardashian, gushed over the post in the comments section.

"Omg!!!!! The kid babble is what I have waited for 😍😍😍😍" she said.

"STOP IT!!!!!!!!😍😍😍😍" wrote Kylie's BFF, Stassie. Malika called the clip "The sweetest!!!!, while Yris wrote, "Too cute"

Last month, Kylie shared a throwback video that showcased the close bond the cousin's share. In the clip, Stormi, Chi, and their other 2-year-old cousin, Khloe's daughter True, played a game of "Ring Around the Rosie."

See how the toddlers giggle with glee when they "all fall down" in the clip, below!

