Gabrielle Union Celebrates Bus Driver Refusing to Transport Arrested Protesters

The driver's union issued an official statement of solidarity with the protest over the death of George Floyd.

Gabrielle Union gave her approval of a bus driver who refused to transport people arrested for protesting police brutality in the wake of George Floyd's death.

A video of the New York City MTA worker went viral on Friday with the caption, "The NYPD is using a bus to transfer arrested protesters at the Barclays Center. However the bus driver refused to drive it."

Union retweeted the video -- which has amassed over 10 million views -- and wrote in the caption, "Yessssssssss!!!! Resist!!!"

In the 22-second clip, a crowd cheers on the bus driver as he appears to refuse to sit behind the wheel.

The driver's union, ATU Local 1005, issued an official statement of solidarity with the protest, writing, "We say 'NOT ONE MORE' execution of a black life by the hands of the police. NOT ONE MORE! JUSTICE FOR GEORGE FLOYD!'"

Protests have erupted in at least 30 cities over the death of Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, who was killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Monday.

Video captured Derek Chauvin with his knee on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes during Floyd's arrest for allegedly passing a counterfeit $20 bill, according to TMZ. Floyd was unresponsive when paramedics arrived and was later pronounced dead.

Chauvin was arrested on Friday and faces 3rd-degree murder and manslaughter charges. He and three other officers were fired in connection with Floyd's death on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota National Guard has mobilized more than 1700 personnel to deal with the protests.

"This represents the largest domestic deployment in the Minnesota's National Guard's 164-year history," a tweet from the organization read.

Protesters also clashed with the Secret Service outside the White House on Friday night.

Hours later, Donald Trump tweeted, "They professionally managed so-called 'protesters' at the White House had little to do with the memory of George Floyd. They were just there to cause trouble. The @SecretService handled them easily."