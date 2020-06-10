Brett Caprioni Reacts to Being Fired from Vanderpump Rules, 'Disappointed' He Was Axed

Bravo

One of the four fired stars speaks out.

Admitting he's "disappointed" to be booted, he said he also understands why it had to be done.

"While I'm disappointed to no longer be part of the cast, I respect Bravo's decision," he told Us Weekly. "I continue to be truly sorry for the insensitive comments I made in the past and have worked within my community to repair the damage I've caused."

"I have learned a lot and grown from the experience but understand that it's not enough," he added. "I will continue to do more regardless of my affiliation with 'VPR' because it's the right thing to do."

Both Brett and costar Max Boyens were fired after old tweets in which they used racist language were exposed before Season 8 began.

"It upsets me that the word n---a is not allowed to be said unless you are black because quite honestly it's my favorite word," wrote Max in a 2012 tweet. In another, he added, "Something about Asians that just makes me want to punch them in the suck hole."

Brett also had a ton of tweets using the N-word.

"It wasn't okay then, it's not okay now. It's something I regret deeply, and it was just kind of making jokes with each other, like we'd literally be in the same room and just say stupid shit to each other, and it was a dumb f--king thing to do," Brett admitted on Part 1 of the show's reunion this season. "I'm doing my best to move forward and be the best person I can be, and try to emulate that to everybody else."

When asked why she didn't fire both of them on the spot when their tweets were first brought to light, Lisa Vanderpump told Andy Cohen, "If I fired every one of you that have made mistakes, it doesn't matter to what degree, probably none of you would have a job."

The two were fired along with Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute on Tuesday, after former costar Faith Stowers spoke out about how she was treated by them during her time on the show.

On an Instagram Live she said some of her former costars did nothing but "attack, attack, attack, attack, attack" after her Jax Taylor hookup was exposed. "I was wrong, I was this, I was that, calling me names, saying my hair was nappy, which is weird coming out of their mouths," said Faith.

She also accused the two women of calling the police on her, saying she looked like a different Black woman who had been drugging and robbing men in Los Angeles at the time. When the police did not take Stassi and Kristen seriously, the two admitted to also calling the military police claiming Stowers had gone AWOL -- Stowers says she was honorably discharged -- and accused her of stealing Jax's car.