Faith Stowers Says Brittany Cartwright Was the Cast Member Who Made 'Nappy' Hair Comment

"You can call me a ho, but don't call me a nappy-headed ho."

Faith Stowers is hitting back after Brittany Cartwright denied making a racist comment to her.

Stowers had recently called out some of her fellow "Vaanderpump Rules" costars for mistreating her as the only Black cast member during her time on the show, claiming one said she had "nappy" hair.

When asked to comment on the allegations by an Instagram user last week, Cartwright said she was "rightfully" angry at Stowers for hooking up with Cartwright's now-husband and then-boyfriend Jax Taylor, but insisted she was not racist.

"I had NOTHING to do with that. She knows I don't have a racist bone in my body. She hurt me really bad and never once apologized," Cartwright replied in the since-deleted comment captured and shared on Reddit.

"I haven't spoken to her since the night I found out and I did not say anything about nappy hair. I yelled at her and I did that rightfully so like any other human being would do if they had just found out what I did," Brittany continued. "If she ever even tried one time to apologize to me I could have forgiven her like I did Jax but she never ever did or even showed remorse for how bad she hurt me."

But Stowers had a vastly different account of what went down when she appeared on Thursday's AfterBuzz TV.

Stowers claimed she tried to apologize to Cartwright twice, including one time over a speakerphone call with Scheana Shay as Cartwright was in the background.

Stowers said that, at the time, she wanted to have a conversation with Cartwright "privately" before they began filming because "that's what she deserves."

"I'm like 'Brittany, hey girl! I'm trying to apologize to you. Can we please talk?'" Stowers said. "But she was still in like a bad space, so she's like cussing and yelling and calling me names and stuff."

"So I'm still trying to remain calm and communicate with her because it's very important for me to hear what she has to say," she continued. "So I'm trying to talk to her and I can still see that she's upset. So as she's yelling, that's when I heard her say, 'You a nappy-headed ho.'"

Stowers said she knew Cartwright was in a "fragile state," but it shouldn't excuse Cartwright for commenting on the texture of her hair, which Stowers said she "loves and would never change" because it's part of her heritage.

"She used that as an insult, which I just didn't understand why she used that as an insult to me," Stowers explained. "You can call me a ho, but don't call me a nappy-headed ho."

She said her family was in the background listening to the conversation and they were "insulted" as well.

"I don't know why she denied saying that. That's her truth," she continued. "But I know and my family knows that she definitely did say that."

"I'm not calling her a racist. I'm not calling any of them a racist," she added, saying it was up to the public to come to their own conclusions after the conversation has been started.

Meanwhile, Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute were fired from "Vanderpump Rules" on Tuesday after their attempt at reporting Faith to police for a crime she didn't commit was resurfaced.

During an Instagram Live session earlier this month, Faith recalled the incident. "There was this article on Daily Mail where there was an African American lady. It was a weird photo, so she looked very light-skinned and had these different, weird tattoos. They showcased her, and I guess this woman was robbing people. And they called the cops and said it was me."

Around the time of the incident, Stassi admitted on a podcast that she and Kristen were scouring Faith's Instagram to find pictures of Faith to match up with the criminal's tattoos and "wig."

Kristen posted about it online as well, writing, "hey tweeties, doesn't this ex #pumprules thief look familiar? Someone put her on mtv & gave her a platform for press. I didn't wanna go there but I'm going there."

The pair also admitted to calling military police to say Faith had gone AWOL, which Faith disputed saying she was "honorably discharged."

Taylor joined in the campaign against Stowers too, as resurfaced tweets from 2017 show him posting, "Shes wanted by the police for grand theft auto and 'awol' from military, bad idea to be on a reality show dude. Someone's going to jail."

Faith has since said she believes Jax should have been fired as well.

"It seems like he continues to get away with everything he does and I'm not sure why, especially at his age," she told ET. "It's not like he's doing this as a young adult, as a kid and just making these little mistakes young people sometimes do."

"He's a grown man in this society, this is a life he wants to live and I feel like Lisa [Vanderpump] definitely needs to tell him he's wrong," Stowers added. "She really needs to reprimand him off the show as well."

