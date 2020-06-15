Taylor Swift, Meghan McCain and More Stars Praise 'Historic' Supreme Court Ruling on LGBTQ+ Rights

"We still have a long way to go to reach equality, but this is a beautiful step forward."

Celebrities are taking to social media to praise the Supreme Court's "historic" ruling on LGBTQ+ rights.

In a 6-3 vote Monday, the US Supreme Court ruled that it's illegal for an employer to fire an employee based on their sexual orientation or gender identity.

The LBGTQ+ community has now been added to the Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which forbids job discrimination based on sex, race, religion and national origin.

"In Title VII, Congress adopted broad language making it illegal for an employer to rely on an employee's sex when deciding to fire that employee," Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote for the court. "We do not hesitate to recognize today a necessary consequence of that legislative choice: An employer who fires an individual merely for being gay or transgender defies the law."

Taylor Swift, Meghan McCain, Jonathan Van Ness, Ellen DeGeneres and more stars celebrated the court's decision.

"YES!! Thank you to the Supreme Court Justices who voted in favor and all the advocates who have fought so hard for this!" Swift tweeted. "We still have a long way to go to reach equality, but this is a beautiful step forward."

Ellen called the ruling "historic," while "Queer Eye's" Van Ness simply tweeted, "F--k yes Supreme Court."

McCain also chimed in, writing, "This is huge and long overdue!!!"

Laverne Cox, Andy Cohen and Cynthia Nixon also shared their reactions to the monumental court ruling.

"We have won at the Supreme Court of the United States," Cox shared on her Instagram Story. "It's very emotional. We won at the Supreme Court. I can't even believe it. I'm overwhelmed. A six-three decision stating that it is illegal to fire someone for being LGBTQ in the United States of America."

"HUGE VICTORY FOR LGBTQ RIGHTS!!!" Nixon tweeted. "Happy Pride Everybody -- the Supreme Court has decided LGBTQ people can sue for workplace bias."

Cohen, on the other hand, called out Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, one of the three members of the court who voted against the law.

"Hey Brett Kavanaugh -- f--k you," Cohen tweeted.

See more celebrity reactions, below.

