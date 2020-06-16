Jimmy Kimmel to Host Emmy Awards, But Has No Idea Where or How They'll Happen

Getty

They're supposed to go down on September 20.

Jimmy Kimmel announced he'll host the 72nd Emmy Awards, which are still slated to be held this fall. This will be his third time hosting.

While all of Hollywood is shifting its schedule amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Television Academy confirmed the news on Tuesday, keeping the September date in place for now.

"I don't know where we will do this or how we will do this or even why we are doing this, but we are doing it and I am hosting it," said Kimmel in a statement.

Added Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment: "We know Jimmy Kimmel will deliver a uniquely entertaining, funny and moving Primetime Emmys show. He's a true master of ceremonies who reveres this industry and its people; and just as Jimmy has done with his own show over the past few months, he will tackle this momentous event with heart and humor, and bring some much-needed joy and optimism to our television colleagues and viewers at home."

Nominations will be announced July 28, with the awards themselves airing September 20 on ABC.