Jersey Shore Finale: Angelina Explodes on Costars and Production, Snooki Quits Show

The wedding ended with a very angry Angelina, Deena and Jenni in tears and Nicole quitting the show entirely.

Thursday's season finale of "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" ended with the gang feeling like anything but family.

It all went to hell after Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Deena Nicole Cortese gave their speech at Angelina Pivarnick's wedding. While viewers saw most of the speech last week -- and the booing that started when the trio trashed Staten Island -- they had a little more to get through at the top of the new hour.

Here's how the rest of it went:

"You're the Rob to our Kardashians and you're the stub to my toe. You truly are the sister we needed in the house. You're the wild card we all learned to love. We are so happy for you and you truly met your match. Chris, you definitely have your hands full, but you definitely know how to handle Angelina. Let's cheers to the dysfunctional, but perfect couple. To Angeliner and Chris, we love you."

While Angelina laughed along with most of the speech, her demeanor quickly changed when she realized how the rest of the wedding guests and her new husband Chris reacted to it.

Angelina could be seen asking Chris over and over again whether he was mad. He insisted he wasn't, but she didn't buy it. "You're mad," she said, "They shouldn't have done that, I know."

As a bridesmaid came over to her, she continued to vent, getting herself more and more worked up.

"That was gross. I'm not happy. I was laughing at first but then I looked at you and then it kept going on and on," she said. "That was so f--ked up."

She continued to unload in a confessional, saying that she could tell Chris was "extremely hurt" about their comments "about his wife."

"It's the wrong place, the wrong time," she continued. "You don't do this at somebody's wedding. I'm allowed to joke around about myself, how dare you do this on my wedding night? The one day of my life I wanted it to be normal. Who are you to go up there on my wedding day and call me those names. It's not just hurtful toward me, it's hurtful toward my husband. It's a nightmare, literally, it's a nightmare."

She then stormed out of the reception, snapping at production and telling them to stay away from her. "That's so distasteful what they just did," she vented to a producer, "I'm never going to film again, I'm done."

Once outside, she asked if they could leave, wanted to see if she could speak to a lawyer and told producers to get the "camera crew out of my f--king face."

Even Chris was shocked by her behavior, trying to talk her down. "Stop, you're gonna make it worse, you're gonna cause the drama," he told her. "Enjoy the night, it's me and you. It's always been me and you. Me and you against the world, we're a team babe."

It worked and she agreed to go back in, but not before once again hiding from the show production, ripping off her microphone and telling everyone to get away from her. Finally, with an hour left in the night, she returned to the reception.

As all that was going down, Deena, Nicole and Jenni were losing it at their table. They were adamant they meant no ill-will toward their costar and that their speech was no less offensive than the one the Best Man gave. They also didn't understand Angelina's freakout, since she was laughing along with them at first.

"We'd never intentionally try and ruin someone's wedding, especially hers," Jenni told some of Angelina's other bridesmaids, who even admitted their friend could be, uh, difficult.

The boys in the cast all agreed their costars meant well with the jokes, they just didn't land with the crowd or the bride. They also got the party back on track by popping out of a box and beating the beat with Angelina to raise her spirits.

She appeared to be having a good time, the women were all back on the dance floor and everything appeared to be okay again ... until it wasn't.

As the party was dying down, Deena tried to talk to Angelina and apologize. "We weren't trying to hurt your feelings," she said to a very unreceptive Angelina.

"Just don't. That was very distasteful. They can all go f--k themselves," the bride snapped. "It was so disgusting. Just go! I want you out of my life. Everybody."

Poor Deena, already a few cocktails in, was heartbroken and retreated to her table to fill in the rest of the cast on their conversation. "I need a drink! After what just happened, that was f--king nuts," she exclaimed, in tears. "I'm letting everybody know, right now, here, I will never film with her again!"

"She doesn't know how to have a relationship with people," Deena continued. "I've done nothing but been good to the girl. Me and Angelina, I'm done. I'm done, I'm gonna go home."

Nicole then took it a step further, not only refusing to film with Angelina, but deciding then and there to quit the show altogether.

"I'm quitting I think," she said. "I think this is it. This is not fun."

In a confessional, she got even more emotional, as she said, "'Jersey Shore' is literally my life. Like, I never would have met my best friends. The fact that it has to end like this for me, it really sucks."

The bride continued to rail on production until she left the wedding venue, even telling them she refused to do interviews later. She, of course, did return to film her confessionals after all the drama and said she wasn't just going to easily forgive the other women.

"I ain't doing it. No way. Buh bye," she added. "I don't know how I'm going to get over this."

At the time they filmed their confessionals, Jenni added that Angelina had yet to text any of them back.

As the episode ended, Pauly D's words rang through: "I honestly don't know what will happen. The family is torn apart right now."