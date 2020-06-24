Dennis Quaid and Laura Savoie Secretly Elope After Postponing April Wedding Due to COVID-19

Getty

Their wedding was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dennis Quaid just eloped.

Earlier this month, the 66-year-old actor married Laura Savoie, 27, at a seaside resort in Santa Barbara, according to People.

Quaid and Savoie, a doctoral student, had originally planned to tie the knot in April in Hawaii and have a second reception in Nashville. However, after their wedding was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the two decided to elope. The couple said their vows in front of a pastor on June 2 in Santa Barbara.

"It was beautiful," Quaid told People of the ceremony. "Just looking into her eyes, she was the most stunning bride."

While "The Parent Trap" star wore a Hugo Boss suit, Savoie stunned in a Chosen By One Day gown. The pair exchanged Bulgari rings.

Gushing over his new bride, Quaid said, "I just love who she is as a person. Her character, her intelligence, of course her beauty. And her point of view of the world."

"It was love at first sight," he added.

Savoie also shared her love for her husband, telling the publication she's "never met someone who is so in love with life. It's like nothing can bring him down."

"Just getting to do life with someone who lives that way is inspiring for me," she continued. "It changes my perspective and it brings so much joy to every day."

Back in October, Quaid and Savoie announced their engagement -- and were met with criticism over their 39-year wage gap. In response, Quaid addressed the backlash, saying he isn't bothered by what people think when it comes to his relationship.

"That was really a laugh," he told The Guardian of the press attention he and Savoie received after he popped the question. "I thought it was wonderful, actually."

When asked if he's bothered by society's general hesitation to accept couples so far apart in age, Quaid said, "No, it really doesn't bother us. Everyone comes from the perspective of their own life and so I can't comment on the way they feel; I can't even get angry."

"I didn't go out looking for an age gap or someone really younger than me," he maintained of Savoie.

Quaid was married to P.J. Soles from 1978 to 1983, Meg Ryan from 1991 to 2001 and Kimberly Quaid (née Buffington) from 2004 to 2018 -- but he's confident Savoie is the one.

"I met her at a business event and then the relationship developed," he explained. "You have no control over who you fall in love with. I don't fall in love easy. But I can't let what a few people think control all that. I've been married three times and this is the final one, I know it is. I feel like I have a real partner in life."

Quaid has three children: 28-year-old son, Jack, from his marriage to Ryan and 12-year-old fraternal twins, Thomas, and Zoe, from his relationship with Buffington.

