Chrissy Teigen Gives Update After Breast Implant Removal Surgery: 'Here's My New Boob'

Now on the mend, Chrissy Teigen is opening up about having her breast implants removed earlier this month -- and revealing the first look at her "new" figure at the same time.

"I hate when people are like, 'Everyone's asking how I am,' and it's not true, but honestly a lot of people are asking," Teigen said Thursday in a video on her Instagram Story. "I haven't really talked about the surgery or how I'm recovering and I know I've been really quiet on social."

"I'm honestly really enjoying the time with my kids," she continued, while wrapped in only a sheet. "We're having so much fun at the house and lots of tea parties and cupcake making and whatnot. I am good, I'm recovering so well and I feel like, I feel good. So don't worry about me."

She then dropped the sheet on one side, while preserving her modesty with one hand as she exclaimed, "And here's my new boob! Yay!"

Teigen first revealed she wanted to do away with her implants back in March, saying, "Quarantine would have been perfect time but apparently it's not 'ESSENTIAL' smh."

After getting a COVID-19 test, she was eventually able to go under the knife and have them removed.

Her surgery came after she opened up about getting her implants in the first place in an interview with Glamour UK earlier this year.

"Yeah, I did my boobs when I was about 20 years old," she recalled. "It was more of a swimsuit thing. I thought, if I'm going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky. But then you have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed."

Though she had the surgery, the "Lip Sync Battle" host said she didn't go up a cup size. "I just filled them out, so they are rounder and firmer," she said. "I had a quarter 'teardrop' cup in the bottom and filled out the breast line."

At the time, however, she was hesitant about having the operation because of her kids.

"I want them out now. If I could do one thing, it would be to have a lift," she explained. "I think you're supposed to replace [implants] every ten years. But when you have kids you think about [the risks] of surgery and I think, 'This is not the way I want to die, in boob surgery.'"

Meanwhile, husband John Legend told O Magazine he and the couple's kids are doing whatever they can to help with the recovery process.

"We've had a lot going on in the house. [Chrissy] is recovering, she had plastic surgery a couple weeks ago that she's told everyone about...it takes recovery time whenever you let someone cut you up a bit," he explained. "So I've been trying to help her as much as possible. The babies have been trying to help and not sit on her too much."

"She's still a little sore, but she's getting much better, and she gave me a wonderful Father's Day yesterday so I'm appreciative," he added.