Chrissy Teigen's Hilarious Note From Daughter Luna After Surgery: 'Bye Boobies!'

"So so so so so sore but waking up to this made it go away for half a minute at least."

Chrissy Teigen received a hilarious post-op gift from her 4-year-old daughter, Luna, after she had her breast implants removed.

On Thursday, the model shared photos of the creative cards her daughter had made for her.

"Surgery went perfectly!" Teigen, 34, captioned her post on Instagram. "So so so so so sore but waking up to this made it go away for half a minute at least."

The first card read, "Have fun pulling your boobies out. Love Luna." The second card featured some scribbles and a glittery, mermaid sticker, along with the words, "Bye Boobies."

Teigen -- who shares Luna and 2-year-old son Miles with husband John Legend -- also posted the pics of Luna's card on Instagram and shared a similar message.

"Surgery went great!" she tweeted. "The note I woke up to is the absolute best part."

Back in March, Teigen opened up about her breast implants on their 10th anniversary, revealing she would have had them removed then if it wasn't for COVID-19 quarantine.

Comedian Whitney Cummings asked, "Wait isn't ten years when we need to take them out?!"

"@whitneycummings yes dude and I really want them OUT," she replied. "Quarantine would have been perfect time but apparently it's not 'ESSENTIAL' smh."

However, as the country has started to reopen, Teigen was able to get her implants removed. Ahead of her surgery, the "Lip Sync Battle" host revealed she was required to get a coronavirus test.

Teigen, who is pretty straightforward about all aspects of her life, posted a video of the procedure -- and unlike most people, she said she actually enjoyed the test.

"Honestly loved it," she said of the invasive -- but very quick -- test.

