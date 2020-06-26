Roseanne Barr Calls Donald Trump 'First Woman President' in Bizarre Video

"You don't really have to burn me at the stake for not agreeing with me."

Roseanne Barr threw Twitter into a frenzy as she bizarrely declared Donald Trump as being the first female leader of the U.S. of A.

In a since-deleted tweet posted on Thursday, the comedian began the one-minute clip by letting her audience know she didn't care about the controversy she might cause with her surprise announcement.

"You know what I think -- discuss amongst yourselves if you don't agree -- you don't really have to burn me at the stake for not agreeing with me -- but let me just throw out one idea," the 67-year-old actress began as she held what appeared to be a thin cigar.

I would like to spend the rest of 2020 on whatever Rosanne is on... pic.twitter.com/0aYRtt8AUU — Evan DeSimone (@Smorgasboredom) June 25, 2020 @Smorgasboredom

"And I hope that the hungry dogs in the street have enough meat as to not come after me for thinking and speaking. I'm tired of it," she continued.

Barr then goes on to say that no one is going to listen to her upcoming idea anyway, which she prefers, adding, "I'm tired of being monitored and corrected and s--t, ya know, f--k it. I'll say what I'm gonna say."

"Trump -- hear me when I say this -- Trump is, in my opinion, the first woman president of the United States."

And that was that. The video abruptly ended.

Honestly, the 50 second build up where she didn’t have shit to say was worth it — humes in the house (@LTownRob) June 25, 2020 @LTownRob

so glad she's back to doing comedy — pepperomy (@mrBUDDH4) June 25, 2020 @mrBUDDH4

Without an explanation for the outlandish theory, online users immediately began to troll the tweet with one writing, "You could spend 1,000 years guessing how this video ends and you'd still never come close to getting it right," as another posted, "Wasn't ready for the point even though I had so much time to prepare."

"Is this a contest? If yes, I have another one equally valid: Trump is the first broccoli president. He is also the first dot matrix printer president and the first tricycle president," shared another bemused follower.

The social media community was also confused if the statement was in any way a rejection of the President because it would not line up with Barr's previous fandom of Trump.

wasn't ready for the point even though i had so much time to prepare — Caroline Bauer (@CarolineHBauer) June 25, 2020 @CarolineHBauer

Is this a contest? If yes, I have another one equally valid: Trump is the first broccoli president. He is also the first dot matrix printer president and the first tricycle president. — MixPanBus (@MixPanBus) June 26, 2020 @MixPanBus

In 2018, she admitted she voted for Trump and subsequently spoke with him on the phone when he wanted to congratulate her on the huge success of her "Roseanne" sitcom reboot.

After the reboot was cancelled for Barr comparing former Barack Obama aide Valerie Jarrett to a "Planet of the Apes" character, which ABC deemed racist, the comedian blamed the move on her support of Trump.

"My show was canceled before even one advertiser pulled out and I was labeled a racist," she said in a July 2018 video. "Why, you ask? Well, the answer is simple. It's because I voted for Donald Trump and that is not allowed in Hollywood."

