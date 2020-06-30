Little Caesars Fires Two Employees Over Pepperoni Swastika

Twitter

"This is truly saddening and disturbing and not funny at all!" the couple tweeted.

Little Caesars has fired two of its employees after a couple took home a pizza and discovered a swastika made out of pepperoni on top of it.

On Saturday, Jason Laska stopped by the Little Caesars in Brook Park, Ohio, just outside of Cleveland, to pick up dinner for his family, according to WJW-TV.

When he got home, his wife, Misty, opened the box to discover the emblem of the German Nazi party.

"She turned and asked me 'Babe, did you order this, did they make it for you?' And I turned around and looked at it and I could see the shock on her face and then my jaw just dropped," Jason told the outlet.

So my husband stopped at #LittleCaesars for a quick bite, husband brings this home! I’m truly disappointed. This is truly saddening and disturbing and not funny at all! These aren’t funny jokes and shouldn’t be made period and on company time?! 🤯🤯🤯🤯✊🏻✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/zQaXecN2se — misty laska (@LaskaMisty) June 28, 2020 @LaskaMisty

He told CNN his wife thought someone at the store "gave me that on purpose thinking they were targeting me because they stereotyped me or something."

Jason said it was already made as he had grabbed it from the "hot and ready pizza" warmer.

The couple didn't eat the pizza to keep it as proof and called the store to complain, but it was already closed.

"That's when we posted to social media, wanting to express our anger and show our family and friends what kind of place it was," they told CNN.

Misty posted a picture of the pizza to her Twitter, writing, "So my husband stopped at #LittleCaesars for a quick bite, husband brings this home! I'm truly disappointed. This is truly saddening and disturbing and not funny at all! These aren't funny jokes and shouldn't be made period and on company time?!"

The next day the local manager called up Jason and Misty.

"[The employees] told him that it was supposed to be an internal joke that they were playing on each other and the other employee, and the pizza was never intended to go out," Jason revealed to WJW-TV.

A statement released from Little Caesars on Monday read, "We have zero tolerance for racism and discrimination in any form, and these franchise store employees were immediately terminated. We're deeply disappointed that this happened, as this conduct is completely against our values."

Jason and Misty told WJW-TV that they will never set foot in a Little Caesars again.

"It's unacceptable and in our minds, we are just never going to go back there," Jason explained.

"We are the type of people that support the diversity in our country, we embrace and love it. We just want to see this hate stop," Misty added.

Jason also said to CNN, "This is an example of what needs to change in our world. And we hope that people start to realize that and use their time to make those changes and not blast us for trying to do it."