North West Makes Cameo In Kanye's Powerful New Music Video for Wash Us in the Blood

"Wash Us in the Blood" is Kanye's first collaboration with Dr. Dre.

North West makes a surprise cameo at the end of her father's new music video featuring Travis Scott.

On Tuesday, Kanye West dropped "Wash Us in the Blood" -- marking his first musical offering since 2019's "Jesus is King" and his first collaboration with mega-producer Dr. Dre.

The clip, directed by Arthur Jafa, features Kanye in a computer-generated mask as footage from the recent Black Lives Matter protests splash across the screen.

"Wash us in the blood/ Wash us in the blood/ Whole life being thugs/ No choice selling drugs/ South Side what it does," West raps as a white police officer pushes Black protesters.

"Rain down on us/ Genocide what it does/ Slavery what it does/ Rain down on us."

Snippets of Black protesters in hospital beds, church services and the moment leading up to the murder of Ahmaud Arbery are shown as a gospel choir sings in the background.

Scott, who shares daughter Stormi with Kanye's sister-in-law, Kylie Jenner, is featured rapping on the track and an image of him smoking is shown in the video.

"They don't want me to be Kanye/ They don't want Kanye to be Kanye/ They wanna sign a fake Kanye, they tryna sign a calm 'Ye/ That's right I call him Calm-Ye, but don't take me the wrong way," Kanye raps towards the end of the song.

After the music and video fades for a brief moment, North appears at what looks to be a practice session for Kanye's Sunday Service choir.

As Kanye makes a plea for the "Holy Spirit to come down," North dances to the choir's singing before the video ends.

"Wash Us in the Blood" will be featured on Kanye's upcoming tenth studio album, "God's Country."

