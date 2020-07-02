Streamer Byron 'Reckful' Bernstein Reportedly Commits Suicide Hours After 'Proposing' to Ex on Twitter

Instagram/Twitter

Gamer Byron Bernstein has reportedly died at the age of 31.

The famed streamer, who went by the name Reckful, committed suicide on Thursday morning according to reports.

Just four hours before news of his death began to circulate, the Twitch star asked an ex-girlfriend to marry him.

"I know i'll always be a little too crazy... and this is proof... but at least you’ll never be bored... will you marry me, becca?" he proposed, sharing pictures of happier times with his fellow streamer.

But he followed up asking his 400k followers not to pressure her into accepting.

DO NOT make her feel pressured to say yes, i am completely insane here



i have not seen her in 6 months.



the reason for the post is



I know she’s the one i want forever, and I wanted her to know my commitment is real — Reckful (@Byron) July 2, 2020 @Byron

An hour later Byron, who had previously spoken openly about his depression and loneliness on Twitter, posted a final tweet.

"ahh, i feel bad for anyone who has to deal with my insanity," he wrote. "please just know in these situations the insane person does not feel in control of their actions."

please just know in these situations the insane person does not feel in control of their actions — Reckful (@Byron) July 2, 2020 @Byron

The news was confirmed by another ex-girlfriend Blue, who posted their heartbreaking last text exchange, when she had reached out to see if he wanted to talk the day before.

"God f--king dammit, I wish he picked up the phone," she wrote. "I knew he was sad but not how sad. I’m so devastated."

"Byron, I wish I could have helped you. We all do. I’m so sorry I couldn't. Thank you for being a part of my life. Love you always."

God fucking dammit, I wish he picked up the phone. I knew he was sad but not how sad. I’m so devastated pic.twitter.com/XTG2WMVMrS — Blue (@BlueGoesMew) July 2, 2020 @BlueGoesMew

Byron, I wish I could have helped you. We all do. I’m so sorry I couldn’t. Thank you for being a part of my life. Love you always. pic.twitter.com/S7UoNGwpmM — Blue (@BlueGoesMew) July 2, 2020 @BlueGoesMew

Bernstein was once the highest rated player in World of Warcraft, and was working on a social online game called Everland — "hoping to help people find friendship and a sense of community" — which was due to be released this year.

Members of the Twitch community took to Twitter to express their shock and devastation at the loss.

according to his ex girlfriend, Byron 'Reckful' Bernstein has passed away. i can't believe this. — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) July 2, 2020 @Slasher

RIP Byron. I just don't have any more words to convey how sad I am for Byron's family and the streaming community... this is devastating. https://t.co/L6vpSZwWno — djWHEAT (@djWHEAT) July 2, 2020 @djWHEAT

RIP Reckful



I hope this will be a wakeup call to everyone who creates a reward structure around ridiculing and mocking mental illness



We can be better as a community and we will be better. — Zack (@Asmongold) July 2, 2020 @Asmongold

Byron u deserved better. Life is not fair. You were at times the best person to spend time with, u deserved...so much better than this. U were and always will be a legend in my life so in that way you'll never die. RIP. — Chance Morris (@Sodapoppintv) July 2, 2020 @Sodapoppintv

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or has had thoughts of harming themselves or taking their own life, get help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255) provides 24/7, free, confidential support for people in distress.