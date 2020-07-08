American Idol Alum Chris Sligh Is Battling 'Double Pneumonia' After Testing Positive For Coronavirus

Instagram

"Breathing without pain or coughing is difficult & I didn't get much sleep last night, but hopefully the antibiotics do their work and fast."

"American Idol" alum Chris Sligh has developed pneumonia after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Christian singer, who finished 10th on Season 6 of the competition series in 2007, revealed on social media that he recently contracted the coronavirus and was diagnosed with pneumonia in both lungs.

"I'll try to reach out to as many people as I can individually, but publicly let me say thank you for the prayers & kind words," Slight, 42, shared on Instagram Tuesday. "I have Covid that has developed into pneumonia. Breathing without pain or coughing is difficult & I didn't get much sleep last night, but hopefully the antibiotics do their work and fast."

"Thank you again for your love. It means a lot to me," he added. "I still covet your prayers & good thoughts."

In a statement to People, Slight said he tested positive for the respiratory illness on June 27, just a few days after learning a co-writer had been exposed.

"Chris was admitted to the hospital on July 6 after 2 days of symptoms becoming more serious," the statement explained. "He was diagnosed with double pneumonia and is at home recovering."

"The Sligh family is grateful for the outpouring of love and prayer from friends and fans, and want people to understand how serious this disease is," the statement continued. "Wear masks, social distance and vote Donald Trump out of the White House in November."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The singer also revealed that his wife, Sarah, and their two children, Keira, 9, and McCartney, 7, both tested positive for COVID-19, saying his kids "have completely recovered" and his wife is "doing wonderful in her recovery."

On Wednesday morning, Sligh shared an update on Instagram, again thanking his fans for their thoughts and prayers.

"Coughing is still bad but MUCH better than two nights ago," he wrote. "Honestly, I just wanna get through this so I can go back to writing and producing songs and artists that I love."

"I'm grateful for all of you and your concern," he continued, before teasing his new song. "I hope my single 'One,' out Friday, speaks good into our broken country & world."

Sligh first revealed on Monday that he had contracted the coronavirus, which has now infected over 3 million people in the US and at least 11 million worldwide.

The "Empty me" singer posted a photo of himself in an examination room, writing, "My world right now. Covid suuuuucks."

Got a story or tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.