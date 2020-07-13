Kelly Preston Dead at 57: John Travolta, Daughter Ella and Celebrities Pay Tribute

Getty

"I have never met anyone as courageous, strong, beautiful and loving as you," writes daughter Ella.

Actress Kelly Preston died after a battle with breast cancer on Sunday, July 12 at the age of 57.

A rep for the "Jerry Maguire" star's husband, John Travolta, confirmed the news last night, revealing she was diagnosed with cancer about two years ago but chose to keep her fight private.

"She had been undergoing medical treatment for some time, supported by her closest family and friends," said the representative. "She was a bright, beautiful and loving soul who cared deeply about others and who brought life to everything she touched. Her family asks for your understanding of their need for privacy at this time."

Preston is survived by her husband and their two children; daughter Ella, 20, and son Benjamin, 9. The two also shared son Jett, who passed away in 2009 at the age of 16.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer," Travolta shared on Instagram late Sunday evening. "She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side."

"Kelly's love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don't hear from us for a while," he added. "But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal."

The couple's 20-year-old daughter shared the same photo of Preston to her page, along with a tribute to her late mother.

"Anyone who is lucky enough to have known you or to have ever been in your presence will agree that you have a glow and a light that never ceases to shine and that makes anyone around you feel instantly happy," she wrote. "Thank you for being there for me no matter what."

"Thank you for your love. Thank you for your help and thank you for making this world a better place," she continued. "You have made life so beautiful and I know you will continue to do so always. I love you so much mama."

John's comments were flooded with heartfelt messages from celebrity friends and fans.

"Sending so much love to you and your family in this heartbreaking moment," wrote Mariah Carey.

Added Selma Blair: "I am holding you all in love. Your wife, your partner in life, was a darling soul. Always at the ready with comfort and grace. What a team you were. She will be so missed."

Sarah Paulson shared a series of broken heart emojis, while Nathalie Emmanuel wrote, "Oh John, sending you and your family all the love in the world."

"Heaven got a new angel," wrote Andy Cohen, "Sending love to your family."

Kelly Preston.

Can’t remember where, but, met first in late ‘92 I think.

Such a lovely person. In 1995 we auditioned together for Breaking Up, Salma Hayek got that gig.

I havent seen her much, but when I did, she was always the same sparkly eyed gem.

Love to her family.

R.I.P — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) July 13, 2020 @russellcrowe

Shocked by this sad news. Kelly was such a bright loving soul, a talented actress, and a loving mom and wife. My heart breaks for her family who have already known such sadness and grief. Join me in sending them love and strength. #RIP #KellyPreston https://t.co/DndcfOtlOn — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) July 13, 2020 @mariashriver

I was lucky enough to work with her on one of my very first films, “For Love of The Game.” We were shooting on cold days in Colorado, but she couldn’t have been warmer or kinder to a young, nervous actor trying to make good. I’ll never forget that. Thank you Kelly. #RestInPeace🙏🏼 https://t.co/szGCXxAxyI — Daniel Dae Kim (@danieldaekim) July 13, 2020 @danieldaekim

A beautiful lady. Inside and out.

A crushing loss.

Rest In Peace, Kelly Preston 🙏🏽💔 pic.twitter.com/ogNArcdyFI — Holly Robinson Peete (@hollyrpeete) July 13, 2020 @hollyrpeete

This is so sad. My thoughts are with her family and friends. She was and still is a beautiful light. https://t.co/mj4k3QeWDS — Holly Marie Combs Ryan (@H_Combs) July 13, 2020 @H_Combs

I’m in absolute shock. What a beautiful and amazing actress and person. So sad to hear of her passing at such a young age. My heart goes out to John Travolta and the entire family. What a loss. 🙏 RIP #KellyPreston https://t.co/yRqOmI3CjW — Josh Gad (@joshgad) July 13, 2020 @joshgad

Omg!!! This is so sad!!!! Condolences to her family https://t.co/M16p60uniM — Loni Love (@LoniLove) July 13, 2020 @LoniLove

I just want to say that Secret Admirer was the movie that made me fall in love with Kelly Preston and Lori Laughlin. when I met her on set she was the loveliest woman ever. So kind. She kept her breast cancer private. I respect her for that. I’m crying right now for her family. https://t.co/Tao5M0wLlz — Jillian Barberie (@askjillian) July 13, 2020 @askjillian