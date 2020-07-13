Kelly Preston Dead at 57: John Travolta, Daughter Ella and Celebrities Pay Tribute

"I have never met anyone as courageous, strong, beautiful and loving as you," writes daughter Ella.

Actress Kelly Preston died after a battle with breast cancer on Sunday, July 12 at the age of 57.

A rep for the "Jerry Maguire" star's husband, John Travolta, confirmed the news last night, revealing she was diagnosed with cancer about two years ago but chose to keep her fight private.

"She had been undergoing medical treatment for some time, supported by her closest family and friends," said the representative. "She was a bright, beautiful and loving soul who cared deeply about others and who brought life to everything she touched. Her family asks for your understanding of their need for privacy at this time."

Preston is survived by her husband and their two children; daughter Ella, 20, and son Benjamin, 9. The two also shared son Jett, who passed away in 2009 at the age of 16.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer," Travolta shared on Instagram late Sunday evening. "She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side."

"Kelly's love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don't hear from us for a while," he added. "But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal."

The couple's 20-year-old daughter shared the same photo of Preston to her page, along with a tribute to her late mother.

"Anyone who is lucky enough to have known you or to have ever been in your presence will agree that you have a glow and a light that never ceases to shine and that makes anyone around you feel instantly happy," she wrote. "Thank you for being there for me no matter what."

"Thank you for your love. Thank you for your help and thank you for making this world a better place," she continued. "You have made life so beautiful and I know you will continue to do so always. I love you so much mama."

John's comments were flooded with heartfelt messages from celebrity friends and fans.

"Sending so much love to you and your family in this heartbreaking moment," wrote Mariah Carey.

Added Selma Blair: "I am holding you all in love. Your wife, your partner in life, was a darling soul. Always at the ready with comfort and grace. What a team you were. She will be so missed."

Sarah Paulson shared a series of broken heart emojis, while Nathalie Emmanuel wrote, "Oh John, sending you and your family all the love in the world."

"Heaven got a new angel," wrote Andy Cohen, "Sending love to your family."

Other stars, including Russell Crowe, Lea Thompson, Josh Gad, Maria Shriver and Rita Wilson, also shared tributes on social media as well. Read them all below.

