RHOBH Recap: Lisa Rinna Battles 'Hypocrite' Denise Richards and 'A-hole' Camille Grammer

"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" pulled off an All-Stars episode on Wednesday night, as a number of former cast members popped up to join the fun ... and the drama.

And it was Lisa Rinna who found herself smack dab in the middle of two of the more intense conversations of the night.

The episode kicked off with Kyle Richards attempting to squash her beef with Camille Grammer, who had been smack talking the cast on social media ever since her explosive appearance on last season's reunion. In typical Camille fashion, she apologized for her comments to Kyle's face, but didn't appear as remorseful in her confessionals.

Richards, however, felt it was sincere enough and invited Grammer to her Black and White party -- where she hoped to facilitate reconciliations between Camille and some of her other costars.

Before we could get to the party, however, Denise Richards hoped to clear the air with Rinna, who Richards felt didn't have her back when it came to her ongoing feud with the ladies.

Yet again, here's a quick breakdown of that battle: the women felt Denise was a "hypocrite" for having an issue with them talking about threesomes within earshot of her children, after having starred in movies like "Wild Things," posed in Playboy and talked about her husband's penis, at length, on the show. Rinna, specifically, was the one who said the word "hypocrite," something which Denise wanted to address with her one-on-one.

Once again, Denise said her feelings were "hurt," while Rinna said Richards was just being "hostile and angry." Denise explained she was frustrated this conversation keeps popping up, because, "as this does go on and on, my kids are gonna hear this on and on, that's why I want to f--king drop it."

In a confessional, Rinna said it seemed like Denise was simply trying to overhaul her image after some of her NSFW comments about Aaron from last season. Denise, meanwhile, said she said she didn't feel like she could "trust [Rinna] like I used to."

Okay, on to the party.

The event was a who's who of past and present Housewives, as the entire current cast attended alongside former costars Eileen Davidson, Adrienne Maloof, Kim Richards, Camille Grammer and Brandi Glanville. While Brandi and Denise did have some chit chat about their boob jobs and shared a hug, the alleged hookup did not come up. Next week?

While Grammer got the cold shoulder from Dorit Kemsley, who wanted nothing to do with her, Rinna decided she would go say hello. And did she ever.

"Hello Camille, Camille, you're an asshole on Twitter, I'm gonna say that to you, but it's nice to see you," she said, coming in hot. "I don't need beef with you but you're an asshole on Twitter. I didn't like that."

The tweets in question included Grammer comparing the women to trash and a coven of witches. "It felt like that, you girls were really nasty to me," Camille shot back, "I was kind of dishing out what I got. I didn't like a lot of the stuff you did last year."

Grammer actually followed that comment up with a finger snap, tongue pop and "Mmmhmm." Rinna replied by saying she didn't want to rehash anything and said, "So we're good."

"We're not. You just called me an asshole," said Camille, as Lisa said, "We're done" and walked off.

From there, the night was drama-free for a bit. Garcelle Beauvais showed up to the party with her new boyfriend, Michael, Adrienne and ex-husband Paul Nassif were seen getting along and Kyle raised over $300k for charity with an auction. Worth mentioning: While some of the women bid on fun getaways, Kris Jenner threw down a $25k donation without bidding on anything.

The hour ended with Denise pulling Teddi aside for another hypocrite conversation, but Kyle thought it was a good idea to throw Camille at them. It wasn't.

As Grammer tried to make small talk, Teddi shut her down. "You don't have to go through the pleasantries with me, I know you don't like me," she told her. "I don't trust what you have to say."

Next week, the party continues -- and a preview showed Brandi telling Denise and Arron she wanted a "throuple" with them, before warning the other women Richards is "not who she pretends to be."