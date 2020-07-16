Why Gigi Hadid Decided Not to Talk About Her Pregnancy

Instagram

"My pregnancy is not the most important thing going on in the world."

Gigi Hadid has a very good reason for being private about her pregnancy.

During an Instagram Live on Wednesday, the 25-year-old model, who is expecting her first child with singer Zayn Malik, revealed her baby bump for the first time and addressed why she's been more or less quiet about her pregnancy.

"I think a lot of people are confused why I'm not sharing more," Gigi said. "But I'm pregnant through a pandemic. Obviously, my pregnancy is not the most important thing going on in the world."

"I've felt that it's not really something I need to share apart from with my family and friends," she added.

In addition to the pandemic, Gigi said the Black Lives Matter movement is another reason she's refrained from posting about her pregnancy on social media.

"Obviously a lot of people have lost lives due to coronavirus. That was in the beginning of quarantine and still happening," she explained. "And then we moved obviously into the reemergence of the [Black Lives Matter] movement, and I thought that our presence on social media should be used for that."

Although she's not sharing many details now, the runway model revealed she's been documenting her experience to possibly post about in the future.

"I've been trying to document it well," she said. "And I will be sharing stuff like that in the future. I just am not rushed to do it. I feel like right now I just want to experience it, and I write in my journal a lot."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"I just don't want to worry about waking up everyday during my pregnancy and worry about having to look cute or post something," Gigi added.

Also during the Instagram Live, the soon-to-be mama, who is six months along, gave a glimpse at her growing baby bump and shared her love of Holiday the Label pajamas that she's been "living in."

"There's my belly, y'all! It's there!" Gigi said, lifting up her green and white checkered PJ shirt. "All I want to wear is loose stuff."

"I don't even know what [they're] made of, like a linen kind of vibe," she said of her Holiday pajamas. "It's all I want to wear. They come in so many cute different patterns, and it's all I’ve wanted to wear because I can wear the drawstring pants below my belly and then these [shirts] are open, so they're not so tight."

"It's so hot and sweaty, especially when you're pregnant," she continued.

Gigi first announced her pregnancy news during a virtual appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" back in April.

"Obviously, we wish we could've announced it on our own terms, but we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support," she said.

Although Gigi and Zayn haven't publicly revealed the sex of the baby, TMZ confirmed the couple is expecting a girl.

As fans know, the two have had an on-again-off-again relationship for years and reportedly got back together in December 2019. Gigi and Zayn fueled rumors they had rekindled their romance when they were spotted in New York City in January.

The pair confirmed they were officially back together after Gigi shared a sweet Valentine's Day tribute to Zayn, posting a photo of the former One Direction singer from December.

Gigi is reportedly due in September.

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.