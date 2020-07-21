Distressing Footage Shows Pennsylvania Police Tase and Hogtie Black Man For Cycling Bike He Just Bought For His Son

Reddit/Twitter

"Why are you doing this to me? I paid for my stuff! I have a receipt!"

A Black shopper in Pennsylvania was tased and hogtied for cycling a bike he just bought for his son.

Distressing footage shot by witnesses at a Walmart in Wyomissing show the man, named Stanley, tackled to the ground inside the store, despite insisting he had a receipt.

The man continuously asks the officers why he is being arrested, but never gets a response.

"Why are you doing this to me? I paid for my stuff! I have a receipt! Please stop! I didn't do anything wrong!" the distraught man can be heard shouting.

"You didn't have to do this! Somebody please tell me why these cops are doing this to me."

According to one witness who posted footage on Twitter, Stanley was testing the bike on the aisle, and was not bothering anyone.

today in walmart (1135 berkshire blvd in Wyomissing, PA) the police unnecessarily used excessive force by tazing a black man who did NOTHING WRONG. (1) pic.twitter.com/MJ7q3vOPu0 — layla (@labousaab44) July 21, 2020 @labousaab44

if only he knew what it's like to be a freaking minority in this country. but alas! ACAB. (9) pic.twitter.com/HzsY2gKmmV — layla (@labousaab44) July 21, 2020 @labousaab44

"The kind man was test riding a bike through the store while playing some music and telling random strangers he hopes they have a great day and complimenting them," she wrote. "He was absolutely no bother to anyone."

"At the register when the man was paying for the bike, the officer grabbed his hand and twisted it as he tried to forcefully arrest him. I couldn't tell you the reason."

She said the man kept telling the officers he had paid for everything, and was unaware of why he was being apprehended — and while asking the officers he was tased.

"Tell me why a man who was ABOUT TO LEAVE THE STORE had to go through all of this at CHECKOUT. if he was bothering people (which he wasn't) they should have dealt with the situation more reasonably," she wrote. "They could have made him leave or kicked him out. there was NO NEED TO TACKLE AND TAZE THIS INNOCENT MAN. AS HE WAS LEAVING."

A follow up video shot by another witness outside the store shows more police joining the arrest, as Stanley continues to protest his innocence, telling the officer his son was expecting him home with the bike he'd just bought for him.

After asking for the umpteenth time, one officer can finally be heard telling him he is being arrested for "disorderly conduct"... and resisting arrest.

"I love you guys - why are you doing this?" Stanley even tells them at one stage, before repeatedly asking them "Please stop, you're hurting me."

After struggling to get him into the police car, one officer walks off and returns with a leather belt, hogtying Stanley's legs before finally shoving him into the car.