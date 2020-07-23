Selena Gomez's Makeup Brand Launches Rare Impact Fund to Raise $100 Million For Mental Health Services

Getty

Selena Gomez and her makeup brand are making an impact on the mental health community.

On the singer's 28th birthday on Wednesday, Rare Beauty announced that they are launching the Rare Impact Fund to raise $100 million to increase mental health resources. The beauty company, which is set to launch at Sephora later this summer, has pledged to donate 1 percent of all of their sales to the fund.

"We created the Rare Impact Fund to help tackle the epidemic of chronic loneliness by helping people gain access to mental health services and support, with a focus on underserved communities," the brand wrote on Instagram.

"Our goal with the Rare Impact Fund is to raise an ambitious $100 million over the next 10 years to help increase access to mental health resources. How? Starting with our very first sale, 1% of annual Rare Beauty sales will go directly to the Rare Impact Fund," they added in the caption. "But that's not all. We're committed to raising funds with numerous philanthropic partners to reach our goal. The Rare Impact Fund will help support the local, national, and global organizations that have a direct impact on the well-being of this amazing community."

Rare Beauty also announced that they've created a Mental Health Council "comprised of leading mental health experts and professionals with lived experience to help steer our impact efforts."

The Instagram statement concluded, "To learn more about our resources and support, and to meet the members of our Mental Health Council, head to our IG stories! #RareImpact"

Gomez announced Rare Beauty back in February, the title, of course, is a reference to her third album, "Rare."

"Being rare is about being comfortable with yourself. I've stopped trying to be perfect. I just want to be me," the pop star explained in a video for the brand's launch. "I think Rare Beauty can be more than a beauty brand. I want us all to stop comparing ourselves to each other, and just start embracing our own uniqueness."

"You're not defined by a photo, a like or a comment," she continued in the clip. "Rare Beauty isn’t about how other people see you, it’s about how you see yourself."

Gomez has been open about her mental health in the past as she sought treatment for anxiety and depression in 2016.

The former Disney star revealed back in April that she had been recently diagnosed with bipolar disorder after a visit to McLean's Hospital, which she described as "one of the best mental hospitals in the world."

“After years of going through a lot of different things, I realized that I was bipolar," she said during an Instagram Live chat for Miley Cyrus' "Bright Minded" show. "So when I got to know more information, it actually helps me. It doesn't scare me once I know it. I think people get scared of that."

Gomez said she recognized the symptoms in her own family members, but it was taboo to talk about such things growing up.

"I'm from Texas. It's not known to talk about your mental health," she explained. "You've got to seem cool, and then I see anger built up in teenagers and young adults because they are wanting that so badly."

Educating herself about the diagnosis has helped her find some solace, according to the "It Ain't Me" singer.

"I wanted to know everything about it, and it took the fear away," she said.

In September 2019, Gomez received the 2019 McLean Award for her mental health advocacy.

