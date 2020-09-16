Wendy Williams Confesses She Spies on Her Neighbor While He Showers

NBC

"I peep and I tom."

Wendy Williams has a lot of free time on her hands during the coronavirus lockdown.

During a guest appearance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers," the talk show queen confessed to staving off boredom during the pandemic by using binoculars to watch people outside her New York apartment window.

And one in particular has caught Wendy's eye.

"There's an apartment building across, and the man takes showers," she said. "And the shower is right there at the window. And I watch."

She went on to describe the window as "head to ankle" in height, to which Seth exclaimed with a laugh, "That's still most of the good parts!"

"When I heard you were looking at people with binoculars, I thought it was about passers by," Seth continued. "But I feel like what you're doing now is like borderline criminal."

Wendy casually replied, "I peep and I tom."

As the "The Wendy Williams Show" prepares to resume production, the former radio host said she was happy to be done with broadcasting from her home during the beginning of the pandemic.

"Well, my thing is, I don't know how big your home is, and how much space you have, but I live in an apartment, you know?" Wendy explained to Seth. "Not my fault, but I live in an apartment, and it was very personal to me, for people to see, you know, my area. And people criticized and couldn't understand my groove. And then we just stopped doing that because we were ramping up for new stuff, new season, new Wendy."

And Wendy said the show is taking the necessary precautions for COVID-19 safety.

"Right now we are on total lockdown here at the show," she revealed. "Everyone, including me, we get three different tests every single day, and that's the way it goes."

