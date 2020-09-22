TikTok Stars Charli and Dixie D'Amelio on Using Their Platforms to Combat Bullying

Jabari Jacobs

Charli and Dixie D'Amelio are using their platforms for good.

In an interview with Seventeen for their Fall digital cover, the TikTok stars spoke out against online bullying and shared their thoughts on how social media can become a more positive space.

"A lot of people around my age, some younger, some older, are the prime ages for most types of bullying," said Charli, 16, who has over 88 million followers on the video-sharing social networking app. "We all need to be more conscious of the things we say about people because it can really affect them."

"As a society, we definitely need to be more careful with our words and make sure we are treating people with kindness," she added.

When Dixie, 19, was asked how she deals with online trolls, she revealed she has all of her comments disabled.

"I have all my comments off so I don’t really get mean ones," Dixie explained. "But I usually just make a joke out of it or ignore it, because it doesn't matter. They don't know who you are as a person so it's not worth my time to argue with someone or defend myself."

Charli, in particular, has received hateful comments about her body in the past and has previously called out body shamers. Earlier this month, the dancer opened up to her fans about her own personal battle with eating disorders.

While Charli had often addressed "issues surrounding body image," she had never "talked about my own struggles with eating disorders" until recently.

"It's so uncomfortable to admit to even your closest friend and family, let alone the world," she shared on her Instagram Story at the time. "I've been afraid to share that I have an eating disorder, but ultimately I hope that by sharing this I can help someone else."

She added, "I know disorders are something that so many other people are also battling behind closed doors."

Telling her followers she knows "some days can be worse than others," Charli shared a link to the National Eating Disorders Association's website for anyone needing additional help.

"I need you to know you are not alone," she explained. "Remember it's ok to reach out and get help. We all need help sometimes. I love you all and please stay strong."