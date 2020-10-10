Vanessa Morgan Details Struggle of Filming Riverdale While Pregnant

"Shout out to all the pregnant mommas workin full time jobs."

Vanessa Morgan says she's "10 times more tired" filming "Riverdale" while pregnant.

Taking to her Instagram Story Friday, the actress, who returned to "Riverdale's" Vancouver set last month, explained that she's been feeling exhausted while back at work and shared her support for other expectant mothers who might be going through a similar experience.

"Shout out to all the pregnant mommas workin full time jobs," Morgan, 28, wrote, posting a photo of herself in her trailer. "All I know is growing a human makes me 10x more tired at work so just wanted to say each and every one of you are so friggen incredible and strong 👏🏽♥️♥️♥️♥️."

Last month, Morgan -- who is expecting a baby boy with her now-estranged husband, Michael Kopech -- shared a selfie from her trailer, revealing that she had returned to the "Riverdale" set, where she is wrapping up Season 4 and filming Season 5. Production on the CW series was shut down back in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Toni T ✌🏽First Day Back," Morgan captioned the snap of herself rocking her character's signature pink hair. "6 Months later & 6 months🤰🏽"

On July 24, Morgan announced her pregnancy on Instagram, sharing photos and videos from her gender reveal -- but Kopech was nowhere to be found. A few days later, news broke that Kopech had filed for divorce.

The Chicago Tribune confirmed on July 27 that Kopech filed for divorce back on June 19, just five months after the two tied the knot and one month before the baby reveal.

While neither Kopech or Morgan's reps have commented on the split, her publicist did say the White Sox pitcher is the father of her child.

Morgan didn't mention her estranged other half when she revealed she was expecting.

"Exciting news ... I am overjoyed to be welcoming my baby boy into the world this January," she captioned the post of her gender reveal. "This little guy has already brought me so much happiness and a feeling of such a greater purpose. I cannot wait to meet you!!"

"On a personal note, I have had the blessing of growing up in the public eye having started my acting career at age 6. While this has been incredible for me, I am very much looking forward to giving this little guy some room to grow up outside of the public eye, until he tells me otherwise," she continued. "Lil one you were made with so much love & already exude a light so strong it warms my belly."

"Thank you God for this blessing," she concluded. "I'm just so happy & can't wait to dedicate everyday to being the best mommy I can be."