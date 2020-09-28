Mark Consuelos Says He's 'Missing' Kelly Ripa As He Films Riverdale in Canada

Getty

"1 month down...3 to go."

Mark Consuelos is looking forward to reuniting with Kelly Ripa and his family.

The actor, 49, took to Instagram on Sunday to share that he's "missing" his wife as he currently away filming "Riverdale" Season 5 in Vancouver, Canada, while she is in New York City.

Consuelos, who shares 19-year-old daughter Lola and sons Michael, 23, and Joaquin, 17, with Ripa, posted two sweet selfies with Ripa, writing, "1 month down...3 to go....missing my home team♥️♥️♥️"

"So cute ❤️❤️ the best," Lola commented on the post.

Consuelos recently returned to the "Riverdale" Vancouver set to wrap up Season 4 as well as start work on Season 5, which will begin with a seven-year time jump.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Consuelos and the cast have been forced to adhere to strict safety protocols and will remain in Canada until Christmas, preventing Consuelos from traveling back and forth to visit Ripa, 49, and their family as he had in the past.

When the pandemic hit -- and "Riverdale" production was shut down -- Consuelos and Ripa were on vacation with their children in the Caribbean, Ripa later announced on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" in May.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

While it's unclear how long the couple extended their tropical vacation, Ripa revealed that quarantining with Consuelos for six months marked the longest period of time they've ever spent together since they got married in 1996.

"It was a real testament that we really like each other," she said on her show on earlier this month. "I'm sad not to wake up with him, it's very sad. I will miss him, that's all I can say."

Ripa joked, "So it was a good marriage honey, I really enjoyed the time we spent together."

Consuelos shared similar sentiments while appearing on SiriusXM's Radio special "Quarantine with Bruce" on September 10.

"You kind of assess where you are with your relationship when you have to spend this much time together. And, and... we really like each other, which is great," he said at the time, per Fox News.

"I think families got to slow down just a little bit, especially in our world where we're traveling so much different countries, you know, different schedules," he added. "It was nice. It was really, really nice just to get that time together."

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.