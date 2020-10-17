Stars Join Twitter Users in Sending Heartfelt Messages to UK Man Who Said He's 'Feeling Rock Bottom'

"Just remember that it's a relay; we can all share the baton," wrote Sophia Bush. "You're not alone.

Celebrities have joined thousands of Twitter users in showing their support for a UK man who was struggling with his mental health.

On Friday, Edmund O'Leary, whose Twitter bio states that he has a "strong interest in mental health issues," wrote, "I am not ok. Feeling rock bottom. Please take a few seconds to say hello if you see this tweet. Thank you."

I am not ok. Feeling rock bottom. Please take a few seconds to say hello if you see this tweet. Thank you. — Edmund O'Leary (@emerald1910) October 16, 2020 @emerald1910

In response, Twitter users from all over the world, including members of Hollywood, reached out to O'Leary, sending heartfelt and supportive messages to remind him that he's not alone.

Actress and activist Sophia Bush wrote, "Hello Edmund! We don't know each other, but I know that so so so many people are feeling heavy right now. The toll of this year is immense."

"Just remember that it's a relay; we can all share the baton," she added. "You're not alone. Better days are coming. You deserve to see them. Sending [love]."

Kathy Griffin also sent a message to O'Leary, tweeting, "Hi Edmund! It's a crazy world, buddy. You can lean on us. Thanks for reaching out."

YouTube star and mental health advocate, Tyler Oakley, wrote that he's "sending a hug!"

"Stay strong mate," tweeted "Vampire Diaries" star Joseph Morgan.

Many people sent sweet photos and videos of animals to cheer O'Leary up. Actresses Kristen Johnson and Patti Murin shared pics of their dogs, while CNN host Jake Tapper tweeted a video of a cute kitten he adopted for his mom.

Users also shared photos of beautiful sunsets, breathtaking nature shots and even pics of their adorable children.

O'Leary, who became a trending topic on Twitter Friday night, expressed his thanks in reply to several of the people who shared their support and also retweeted a handful of tweets he received.

At the time this story was published, O'Leary's tweet had received over 80,000 responses.

See how celebrities, politicians and other users rallied behind O'Leary in the tweets below.

Hello Edmund! We don’t know each other, but I know that so so so many people are feeling heavy right now. The toll of this year is immense. Just remember that it’s a relay; we can all share the baton. You’re not alone. Better days are coming. You deserve to see them. Sending ♥️ — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) October 17, 2020 @SophiaBush

Hi Edmund! It’s a crazy world, buddy. You can lean on us. Thanks for reaching out. ❤️ — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) October 17, 2020 @kathygriffin

Hello Edmund , I wanted to send you all my love & remind you that you are not alone.There are thousands, millions of us who are thinking of you right now and if you feel down do not hesitate to reach out to us, to me. Hope to hear from you soon. You are loved, you are not alone❤️ — Sebastian Roché (@sebroche) October 17, 2020 @sebroche

Hi Edmund! When I’m feeling low I tell myself that the voices in my head are NOT me. Here’s a picture of my pup Petey. He wants you to feel better if you can ♥️ pic.twitter.com/OmAji46zoe — Patti Murin (@PattiMurin) October 17, 2020 @PattiMurin

Hello Edmund. Stay strong mate. — Joseph Morgan (@JosephMorgan) October 17, 2020 @JosephMorgan

Hi Edmund. I bought my mom two kittens after her beloved cat of 19 years died. Here’s one of them, Lulu, playing. Things get better. They always do. pic.twitter.com/RK7ybWIWQk — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 17, 2020 @jaketapper

Hi Edmund! Wanted to share this video I filmed of elephants in Kenya. If you ever want to chat my DMs are open. pic.twitter.com/Fe7dlBkotk — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 17, 2020 @yashar

You're not alone. We don't know each other, but be strong, and embrace the love and support you're getting on this platform. Things will get better!!! — Joy JUST VOTE & MASK UP!! Reid 😷) (@JoyAnnReid) October 17, 2020 @JoyAnnReid

Sending love and light from the Bronx, NY pic.twitter.com/thH5c6BrtK — 𝐌𝐲𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐍. 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐫 (@MylesMill) October 17, 2020 @MylesMill

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.