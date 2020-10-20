What Lea Thompson Did With Her Prosthetic Breasts From Back to the Future Part II

Getty/Everett Collection

"I didn't want [them] to fall into the wrong hands, because it's actually a cast of my actual breasts inside."

Lea Thompson said she wanted to remember her time filming "Back to the Future Part II" by keeping a memento from the production.

During an interview with People, the actress, 59, discussed her work on the sequel for the original blockbuster's 35th anniversary, detailing the props she picked up on her way out after shooting wrapped.

"I took my prosthetic breasts," she confessed. "I didn't want [them] to fall into the wrong hands, because it's actually a cast of my actual breasts inside."

"So I was like, 'I'll take those, thank you very much,'" she added. "But they got really smelly because they were latex and I threw them away."

The pieces were used for her character, Lorraine, who had implants after she married the film's antagonist, Biff Tannen, in the follow-up to 1985's "Back to the Future."

"Lorraine McFly was such an interesting part, and as an actor, was such an opportunity to show my range," Lea explained. "So I feel incredibly blessed."

Lea played the part for all three films in the comedic sci-fi series, which followed Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) traveling through time in a DeLorean, upgraded by Doctor Emmett Brown (Christopher Lloyd), to fix his family life in a small California town.

"I feel like I've had such a great life and a great career," the "Some Kind of Wonderful" vet said. "And I'm so happy that the thing that I'm most known for is such a great movie that's had such an effect on people's lives."

"I think that there are so many levels to the movies that depending upon how old you are or what place you are in your life, you can get something different," she explained. "It's just like the perfect storm because it was nostalgic about the 50s and it's nostalgic about the 80s."

In honor of the 35th anniversary, Universal released "Back to the Future: The Ultimate Trilogy" 4K Ultra HD.