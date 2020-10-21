Dolly Parton Brings Stephen Colbert to Tears Performing Impromptu Folk Song

CBS

Stephen Colbert got real emotional while filming "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" and legitimately started crying as Dolly Parton graciously covered an old folk song.

The country music legend virtually attended the show to talk about a new book she wrote called "Songteller: My Life in Lyrics."

Colbert asked Parton about songs her late mother used to sing to her, and without any hesitation Parton belted out Bluegrass original, "Bury Me Beneath the Willow."

After singing a few notes, Parton laughed and said, "Oh, you're crying? I better hush before you cry yourself to death and you can't finish the show."

Colbert wiped his tears, explaining, "Like a lot of Americans, I'm under a lot of stress right now, Dolly. You got my trip wire right there. I'll tell you. That was pretty beautiful."

