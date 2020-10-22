Lisa Marie Presley Shares Heartbreaking Birthday Tribute to Son Benjamin In First Post Since His Death

Instagram

"The depth of the pain is suffocating and bottomless without you every moment of every day."

Lisa Marie Presley says she "will never be the same" following the death of her son Benjamin Keough.

In her first social media post since his death by suicide on July 12, Presley paid tribute to him on what would have been his 28th birthday. Alongside a photo from a previous birthday celebration, she shared a note to her "beautiful beautiful angel."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"My beautiful beautiful angel, I worshipped the ground you walked on, on this earth and now in Heaven," shared the 52-year-old singer. "My heart and soul went with you. The depth of the pain is suffocating and bottomless without you every moment of every day. I will never be the same."

"Please wait for me my love, and hold my hand while I stay to continue to protect and raise your little sisters and to be here for Riley," she added. "I know you would want that. Happy Birthday my sweet sweet Boy. You were much too good for this world."

Following Benjamin's death, a manager for Presley told TMZ she was "completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11 year old twins and her oldest daughter Riley. She adored that boy. He was the love of her life."

Benjamin is Presley's son with ex-husband Danny Keough, with whom she also shares actress daughter Riley Keough. She also shares 11-year-old twins, Harper and Finley, with ex-husband Michael Lockwood.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Riley also shared a tribute to her late brother on Wednesday, posting photos of them at her 2015 wedding to Ben Smith-Petersen, as well as shots of them as children.

"Happy Birthday beautiful angel," she captioned the post.

Keough previously honored Benjamin a week after his death, sharing a number of photos on Instagram and a message saying she sometimes forgets he's "gone."

"I can't cry because of the fear that I will never stop. A pain that's new to me," she wrote. "You. There are no words for you. Angel is the closest I could think of. Pure light. Baby brother. Best friend. Wild man. Intellectual. Witness to my life. Twin soul. Protector. Too sensitive for this harsh world. I hope you give me strength to endure the giant hole you've left in my heart."