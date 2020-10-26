Holidate's Jessica Capshaw Says Co-Star Emma Roberts Is 'Going To Be An Awesome Mom' (Exclusive)

TooFab/Instagram

The actress revealed Emma was already "super in love" with Garrett Hedlund while filming the new Netflix romantic comedy.

Jessica Capshaw said she thinks motherhood will be a perfect fit for Emma Roberts.

Chatting with TooFab, the actress gave us the lowdown on how she bonded with Emma while filming the new romantic comedy "Holidate," which was shot before Emma was expecting her first child with beau Garrett Hedlund.

"She was super in love and certainly found her person, but she was not pregnant yet," the mother-of-four, 44, revealed. "She was thinking about it and talking about it. And every time my kids would come, she was uniquely interested in talking to them."

"Hmmm," Jessica mused with a smile. "Might you be ready for something?"

As to whether the "Grey's Anatomy" vet imparted any of her parental wisdom upon Emma, Jessica said she has been texting her co-star "all the time."

"She's going to be an awesome mom," the star gushed. "She's going to be great. She's not going to need any advice. You know, as all moms do, it's like, you just need support. You can't know what you don't know."

In "Holidate," Jessica plays Abby, who hilariously tries to guide her single sister Sloane, played by Emma, into finding a permanent partner.

"It starts with the first holiday gathering where my character has, you know, got married, super young, has a husband, the instant family, four kids, twins running around, and then the younger brother gets engaged and then the middle sister, Emma Roberts, is sort of the one that's like, whah whah, never has a date," Jessica explained about the new Netflix offering.

"Then our crazy Aunt Susan (Kristin Chenoweth) comes to the party with a really random guy and introduces the idea that you don't have to be alone on the holidays because you can have a 'holidate,' which is just your date for the night, but that accompanies you to these family gatherings."

"After that seed is planted, Emma runs into someone who's in a similar position and they agreed to be 'holidates.' And then romcom extravaganza!"

Jessica's Abby ends up at a Halloween party herself, which involves a sidesplitting run-in with someone dressed as the Black Panther.

To find out what exactly goes down at the spooky shindig, check out "Holidate" on Netflix, available to stream October 28.