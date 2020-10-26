Wendy Williams Admits 'Every Day Is Not Perfect' Following Concern Over On-Air Behavior

Television By TooFab Staff |
YouTube

Viewers flooded Twitter following Friday's episode.

Wendy Williams seemingly addressed concern over her behavior on her daily talk show Monday, after Friday's episode had people talking.

At the top of today's show, before diving into Hot Topics, Williams took a moment to address her audience.

"I always say I love you for watching, because I really, really do. I come here every day and I try to do the best that I can for you," she began. "I appreciate you watching, but even after all of these years, it's still work and effort put in for the hour that I'm out here with you, you know?"

"I guess every day is not perfect, but I'm not a perfectionist. I'm not perfect," she added. "But I do appreciate you putting in the effort to watch us. I love entertaining you, you know? And it's not easy. It is not easy. You're a tough crowd."

With that, she took a sip of her tea and launched into the first topic: Adele's "SNL" hosting gig.

The message comes after she sparked concern on social media on Friday, when she mispronounced both Adele's name and the word "jealous" during a very pause-filled Hot Topics.

As she also spoke about Rick Ross' new home, she kept stopping to giggle and collect her thoughts, and had a hard time getting through a segment about her shoes.

Williams returned to her studio in September for the first time since March, when in-studio production was shut down due to the coronavirus.

Williams began shooting her show from home through mid-May. At the time, she announced an indefinite hiatus after complications from Graves' disease.

"Recently, Wendy has been dealing with symptoms from her Graves’ disease which is causing fatigue," a spokesperson for the show said at the time. "In consultation with her doctor and as a precautionary measure, she will be taking some time off as she continues to receive treatment."

Reps for the show were not immediately available for comment.

Hot Videos

Want more content like this?

Get Toofab breaking news sent right to your browser!
Nope.