Kim Kardashian's 'Normal' Private Island Birthday Bash Inspires Hilarious Memes

Celebrity By TooFab Staff |
Fans on Twitter had a field day after the KKW Beauty founder revealed she had surprised her "closest inner circle" with a trip to a private island.

Kim Kardashian's latest social media post has received the meme treatment -- and it's one for the books.

It all began on Tuesday after the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star revealed she had surprised a small group of close friends and family with a trip to a private island to celebrate her 40th birthday.

Kim, who turned the big 4-0 last Wednesday, posted a series of photos from the tropical vacation on Instagram and shared details about the celebration, including the safety measures she and her guests took amid the coronavirus pandemic.

However, there was one detail in her lengthy caption that stood out to fans. And, as a result, became one of the greatest memes Twitter has seen in a while.

At one point in the caption, Kim wrote, "After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time."

Twitter users then took this sentence and ran with it, sharing the comment alongside hilarious photos from pop-culture, including images from movies and TV shows such as "Lost," "Castaway," "The Island of Dr. Moreau" and "Even Stevens: The Movie." Actor Patton Oswalt and Prime Video's breakout series, "The Boys" also joined in on the fun.

Check out some of these epic memes in the tweets, below!

