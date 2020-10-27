Kim Kardashian's 'Normal' Private Island Birthday Bash Inspires Hilarious Memes

Instagram

Fans on Twitter had a field day after the KKW Beauty founder revealed she had surprised her "closest inner circle" with a trip to a private island.

Kim Kardashian's latest social media post has received the meme treatment -- and it's one for the books.

It all began on Tuesday after the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star revealed she had surprised a small group of close friends and family with a trip to a private island to celebrate her 40th birthday.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/cIFP7Nv5bV — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 27, 2020 @KimKardashian

Kim, who turned the big 4-0 last Wednesday, posted a series of photos from the tropical vacation on Instagram and shared details about the celebration, including the safety measures she and her guests took amid the coronavirus pandemic.

However, there was one detail in her lengthy caption that stood out to fans. And, as a result, became one of the greatest memes Twitter has seen in a while.

At one point in the caption, Kim wrote, "After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time."

Twitter users then took this sentence and ran with it, sharing the comment alongside hilarious photos from pop-culture, including images from movies and TV shows such as "Lost," "Castaway," "The Island of Dr. Moreau" and "Even Stevens: The Movie." Actor Patton Oswalt and Prime Video's breakout series, "The Boys" also joined in on the fun.

Check out some of these epic memes in the tweets, below!

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal for just a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/94nAMrgg2e — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) October 27, 2020 @pattonoswalt

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest mates with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/Hrwo0PHK7I — The Boys (@TheBoysTV) October 27, 2020 @TheBoysTV

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. https://t.co/nSKciqQJdq pic.twitter.com/jpNpGKU4W8 — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 27, 2020 @jaketapper

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/WL3GGLTpMv — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) October 27, 2020 @DanaSchwartzzz

lol omgg wow this is so genuinely tone deaf even for this family that im surprised, which is cool cause i didnt think anyone could surprise me anymore so thanks guyzZz for making me feel again https://t.co/2c71QtIiaz — Chloe Bennet (@chloebennet) October 27, 2020 @chloebennet

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/92vxOQwUIQ — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) October 27, 2020 @NetflixFilm

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/M4GriVhzzN — Carrie Wittmer 👻 (@carriesnotscary) October 27, 2020 @carriesnotscary

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/ISkmzYIllc — Ira Madison III (@ira) October 27, 2020 @ira

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/Q55LkKwOws — Meg Stalter (@megstalter) October 27, 2020 @megstalter

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/pmAc40ppRi — Matt Pearce 🦅 (@mattdpearce) October 27, 2020 @mattdpearce

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/JbyUxDjzXE — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) October 27, 2020 @KenTremendous

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/3yS83fFsaS — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 27, 2020 @yashar

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/JWGkWRZbpb — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) October 27, 2020 @evanrosskatz

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. I was the special guest of honor! pic.twitter.com/XVIjraOj8V — Joe Hill (@joe_hill) October 27, 2020 @joe_hill

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time pic.twitter.com/3Jo1SzOpDb — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) October 27, 2020 @ditzkoff