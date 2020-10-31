Celebrities Pull Out All The Stops For Halloween 2020: The Most Spooktacular Costumes

Ciara dressed up as rappers Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj, while Christina Aguilera got creative with a magical "Genie in a Bottle" costume.

Halloween is here and celebrities are going all out with their costumes.

While spooky season has looked very different this year amid the coronavirus pandemic, that hasn't stopped stars from closing out the month with a bang.

However, the most creative costume we've seen so far has to be Christina Aguilera. The "Genie in a Bottle" singer dressed up as a magical Genie who had come out of her bottle. The Grammy winner shared several photos of herself in the epic costume that featured a bright red bodysuit, gloves and hood as well as a mind-blowing makeup look.

Vanessa Bryant, the widow of late NBA star Kobe Bryant, and her daughters Natalia, Bianka and Capri donned multiple family costumes this Halloween, including characters from the "Star Wars" universe.

Check out the full list of the most spooktacular Halloween costumes of 2020 below!

Ciara as Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Christina Aguilera as a Genie in a Bottle.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Lil Nas X as Nicki Minaj.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Kendall Jenner as Pamela Anderson in "Barb Wire."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Aubrey O'Day as Cardi B in "WAP" Music Video.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Cardi B as Medusa.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Vanessa Bryant and her daughters Natalia, Bianka and Capri as "Star Wars" characters.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.