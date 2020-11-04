Amanda Knox Hits Back at 'Pathetic' Piers Morgan After He Calls Her a 'Disgusting Piece of Work'

Instagram

Morgan accused her of making "a joke" of Meredith Kercher's murder on election night.

Knox first raised eyebrows with a tweet she sent out Tuesday evening, one which referenced her infamous trial, conviction and eventual release. Knox served four years behind bars after being convicted of murdering roommate Meredith Kercher while studying in Perugia, Italy in 2007 -- before being fully exonerated and released in 2015.

"Whatever happens, the next four years can't be as bad as that four-year study abroad I did in Italy, right?" tweeted Knox as election results began to come in last night. The message was quickly met with a ton of critical responses.

"Feel bad for the woman who didn't make it back from that study abroad," read one popular reply, "I think *she* had it a lot worse than you and your boo."

"I can think of another student studying abroad in Italy that had it a lot f--king worse," read another.

Piers Morgan shared a similar sentiment as he retweeted her post and added, "I can think of a 21-year-old British girl named Meredith Kercher who had a far worse time than you in Italy. Remember her? How dare you make a joke of it.. you disgusting piece of work."

Knox replied to the "Good Morning Britain" host, explaining she was joking about her own circumstances and not Kercher's murder.

"Occasionally I joke about my wrongful conviction & imprisonment in Italy. I'm allowed to joke about my own trauma. I didn't joke about the Kercher's," she wrote. "I didn't kill Meredith. Rudy Guede did, & you know it. Stop exploiting Meredith's name to victim blame me. You're pathetic."