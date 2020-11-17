Donald Trump 'Gives Concession Speech We All Deserve' on Fallon

NBC

"I'm the only President in history to lose the popular vote — twice — and get impeached."

Only God and Donald Trump know if and when an actual concession speech is ever coming ... so, until then, the only option is editing one together to keep everyone amused.

At least that's what the good folks at "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" did on Monday, as the host presented a hilarious imagining of how it might sound.

"My fellow Americans, a short time ago Joe Biden beat me in the election," the President accepts in the crudely chopped together piece from various press conferences.

"And not only did he win," he says, checking his notes, "he won by a lot, actually."

"Therefore it is time for me to step aside, because let's face it: I wasn't probably on my game and I wasn't doing so well."

He continues with a reminder: "You know, I'm the only President in history to lose the popular vote — twice — and to get impeached."

After admitting it is the greatest dream in the world to have Joe Biden elected, in a fair and open election, the POTUS "humbly" concedes to his opponent, before signing off.

"The American people have responded — and they said to me: 'You're fired. Bing, get out'."

Check out the clip above!