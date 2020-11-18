Jason Momoa Recalls Being a 'Mess' Asking Lisa Bonet Out On a Date

Getty

"I was a nervous wreck."

Jason Momoa got candid about the first time he asked out Lisa Bonet.

During an interview with Men's Health, the "Aquaman" star explained how he felt like a "mess" when he finally got the nerve to approach the famous actress -- who was 38 at the time, while he was 26 -- for a date in 2005.

"Especially when you meet someone you're completely infatuated with and then find out she's amazing, intelligent, and funny and she's a goddess and you're a degenerate," Momoa explained.

As for any advice to those trying to "date someone out of their league," he quipped, "Give up! Don't do it! I was a nervous wreck. I really don’t have any tips. Be you. Try to be funny and make her laugh."

Momoa and Bonet would go on to welcome daughter Lola, 13, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 11, before marrying in October 2017. And family is proving more important now then ever for the actor, as quarantine restrictions have caused them to hunker down together.

"We've all gotten so much closer," he said. "My wife is very sophisticated and smart and our kids and I are kind of like animals that need to be trained a little better. I'm constantly a work in progress, and I've just been trying to get better as a father and a husband."

But he did find the upside to remote learning for his children.

"They can do school on the road and come be with Papa. Woo-hoo! And I can take them everywhere, forever."

Kids grow up fast, however, as Momoa admitted he last cried when Lola had her thirteenth birthday, which also makes him anxious about her impending dating life.

"I'm not going to do well with it," he confessed. "I’ll just hate it if she brings home some dips--t bad boy. I'm like, 'If you find a man who treats you better than I [treat Bonet], good luck!'"

Nakoa-Wolf, on the other hand, is still young enough where he doesn't fully understand Hollywood magic, as he gets worried when watching his father's rough-and-tumble action roles.

"My son just loses it," Momoa revealed. 'Papa, are you okay?' And I'm like, 'Son, I'm sitting right next to you. We're good, This was two years ago. Just watch the movie.'"

The concerned parenting also extends to his step-daughter, Zoe Kravitz, who was born to Bonet and Lenny Kravitz in 1988. Momoa revealed he was more worried about her bringing boyfriends around the house than her father was, as he stated, "Lenny is way cooler than I am. I was baffled."

Yet, he couldn't be more proud of Zoe.

"I love her husband. I love her dad. I hope and pray my daughter is that talented and loving and open and close to her family."

Men's Health with cover star Jason Momoa hits stands on November 24.