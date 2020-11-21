Lukas Gage Supported By Sophie Turner, Judd Apatow, and More After Posting Clip of 'S--t Talking' Director

Getty

Emmy Rossum said she thinks she knows the identity of the unnamed director.

Hollywood stars brought out the love for Lukas Gage after he posted a clip of an unnamed director talking smack about Gage's apartment during a virtual audition.

ICYMI, on Friday, the young "Euphoria" actor took to his Instagram to share the awkward moment, captioning it "psa: if youre a s--t talking director make sure to mute ur mic on zoom mtgings." He also shared it on his Twitter.

In the short clip, Gage can be seen preparing for the audition when the director is overheard telling a third person, "These poor people in these tiny apartments. I'm looking at his background, and he's got his TV, and... "

Keeping his composure, Gage addresses the issue, saying, "Ooh, yeah not muted. I know it's a s--ty apartment but that's why give me this job and I'll get a better one."

As the director profusely apologizes, saying he's "mortified," Gage brushes it off effortlessly and says, "Listen, I'm living in a 4x4 box, just gimme the job and we'll be fine."

And the support was overwhelming, as Tinseltown's brightest were astonished at the director's rudeness, yet amazed at Gage's grace.

Since @lukasgage is going viral on film twitter for being the graceful, quick-thinking sweetheart he is, I’d like to add for any (non-asshole) director’s looking that he’s also a delight to work with, funny, talented and a blast on set. Hire this man! https://t.co/Sjai5jqury — Zelda Williams (@zeldawilliams) November 21, 2020 @zeldawilliams

I can only imagine how bad this director’s movies are. https://t.co/jmigfyr4lc — Charlie McDowell (@charliemcdowell) November 21, 2020 @charliemcdowell

As a young man I would have dreamed of an apartment like this one. Look at that sweet flat screen! The guitar! The moldings! https://t.co/cAEGxLy03G — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) November 21, 2020 @JuddApatow

Zelda Williams wrote, "Since @lukasgage is going viral on film twitter for being the graceful, quick-thinking sweetheart he is, I'd like to add for any (non-a--hole) director's looking that he's also a delight to work with, funny, talented and a blast on set. Hire this man!"

Sophie Turner called the episode "f--ked up," while her husband, Joe Jonas, said Gage handled it "like a champ."

"Classy response Lukas 👌🏻 What an entitled a--hole, dm me who it was so I can make note not to ever work with that person," posted January Jones.

"I dunno how you reacted so well lol," wrote Patrick Schwarzenegger, as Cynthia Erivo shared, "On behalf of whoever that person was, I'm so sorry, that's unacceptable. You handled that with total grace."

Gage's "Euphoria" co-star Barbie Ferreira commented, "YOU POSTED IT DJFJJFJR."

Hollywood directors even chimed in, with Judd Apatow tweeting, "As a young man I would have dreamed of an apartment like this one. Look at that sweet flat screen! The guitar! The moldings!" and Charlie McDowell posting, "I can only imagine how bad this director’s movies are."

Regarding the mysterious director, Gage joked that he would reveal the identity if the video received 100,000 likes.

Meanwhile, Emmy Rossum shared, "I think I know that voice. If it's who I'm thinking, he asked me to 'audition' for him once. But not to read a scene. He said he knew I could act. Just to come into his office in a bikini and do a twirl. No joke. THAT was the ask. My reps said he wanted to know if I was 'fat right now.' I believe I told my agent, 'Tell him no thank you and to go f--k himself."

Thank u @lukasgage for posting this. Actors have to walk out on the plank and be open and vulnerable in an audition and too often the people on the other side have 0 regard for what that takes and how personal it is. fuck 'em. (also that room is nice & u handled that v well) https://t.co/7ZeVhuW3lF — Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) November 21, 2020 @druidDUDE

Now just imagine the things those people are willing to say when they’re actually behind closed doors...



This REALLY resonates with me @lukasgage



You handled it like a champ, but you shouldn’t have had to handle it at all.



Thank you for sharing this with the world🙏🏽



A>E https://t.co/YXbfNi7oxu — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) November 21, 2020 @ray8fisher

Whew man you handled this with SO much grace. Props to you. — Eric Haywood (@EricHaywood) November 20, 2020 @EricHaywood

My exact thoughts. I would have been an absolute wreck 🥺🥺🥺 auditions are terrifying enough as it is my godddd — Michelle Khare (@MichelleKhare) November 20, 2020 @MichelleKhare

Agreed! That is NOT a shitty apartment. Not that it should matter for the audition anyway. Sorry, you had to take that in—before an audition, no less. — Rhea Seehorn (@rheaseehorn) November 20, 2020 @rheaseehorn

Your apt is great and that guy can fuck off — Aimee Carrero (@aimeecarrero) November 21, 2020 @aimeecarrero