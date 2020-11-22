Cardi B Hilariously Caught as Kulture Crashes Her Attempt to 'Be Sexy' on Instagram

Instagram

"I can't even be sexy In peace," the rapper captions the adorable video.

Cardi B was just trying to be a grown woman feeling her sexiness in a striking black corset. But lest she forget, she's also a mom.

Kulture certainly wasn't going to let her forget, as fans got both an eyeful and an earful as Cardi switched expertly and instantly from Instagram sultry to mom mode the moment she heard her daughter's adorable, "Mommy?"

The adorable video starts with Cardi panning up her body to show off the clinging, plunging corset and all the imagination it can spark, even adding a seductive finger in her mouth.

But the moment was hilariously cut short with the sudden arrival of Kulture, first by voice and then in the frame itself.

We can't get over Cardi sliding down in the frame, grabbing her hair to pull it back, pursing her lips and putting the finger in her mouth. It's all sinuous and seductive movement until the moment she clearly spots her daughter.

With hair in hand and finger at mouth, she freezes, eyes peering off camera. It holds for a moment like that, and then Kulture's innocent "mommy?" breaks the moment, and it's just perfect.

Cardi's meek, "Yes," makes it clear she realizes she's been caught momentarily out of mommy mode and it's time to get back to it. "I can't even be sexy in peace," she laments in the video's caption.

The "WAP" rapper certainly isn't the first to have a video crashed by her kids during this global pandemic. With more people working from home than ever before, video conference crashing has become even more prevalent than mask wearing.

But this may be one of the funniest. Not just because of Kulture crashing a clearly adult moment, but for Cardi's sheepish reaction to getting caught. It's so naughtily and sweetly innocent, we can see why she shared it.

