Customer Leaves $3K Tip For a Single Beer as Restaurant Closes For Virus

Getty

A restaurant in Cleveland, Ohio is temporarily closing its doors due to COVID and four of its employees now have some extra cash to help carry them through this challenging period.

On November 22, the owner of Nighttown shared to Facebook that a generous customer walked into the restaurant, ordered his beer and asked for the check, which came to $7.02.

As the man departed from the Irish-inspired pub and eatery, Ring explained that he, "wished me well while we sit out our voluntary shutdown and told me to share the tip amongst the wait staff of which there were four working brunch today."

Ring said as the customer walked out, he looked down and “realized he left a whopping $3,000 tip on a single beer purchase."

"I ran after him and he said no mistake we will see you when you reopen," Ring recalled.