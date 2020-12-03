11-Year-Old California Boy Shoots Himself Dead During Zoom Class

GoFundMe

He was found by his sister, who was in Zoom class in the next room.

An 11-year-old boy has died after shooting himself during a Zoom class.

The child, identified as Adan Llanos, was at home and attending online class with his Woodbridge Elementary schoolmates on Wednesday morning, when he fired a gun.

According to San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, his camera and microphone were both switched off at the time.

He was discovered by his sister at 11AM, who was in another online class in the room next door when she heard a loud bang.

She alerted a neighbor and a teacher, who contacted the authorities, CBS Sacramento reported.

Adan was rushed to hospital with his parents by his side, but he later died from his injuries.

Detectives are now investigating the tragic incident; they have not said how the child obtained the gun, nor to whom it belonged.

Lodi Unified School District confirmed the death in a Facebook post: "We are deeply saddened to share that a student from Woodbridge Elementary School passed away today as a result of a gunshot wound."

It offered counseling services to the family, as well as teachers and other students in the district reacting to the loss.

The boy's heartbroken aunt posted a GoFundMe to try help with the funeral expenses.

"Today was a very difficult day for our family. We just lost our nephew from a self-inflicted gunshot wound," she wrote. "His name is Adan Llanos and was only 11 years old.

"I know Aron and Mirna are such great parents, i can't even imagine what they are going threw. I'm doing this go fund me to be able to help my family with the funeral expenses. I don’t want to go into details. Thank you very much our family will appreciate it." [sic]